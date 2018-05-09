Terra Wellness offers CBD products

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Helping provide a better quality of life in a natural way to Mustang residents, Terra Wellness serves as a local Cannabidiol (CBD) product distributor.

Located at 2027 E. state Highway 152 Suite 101, Terra Wellness offers a variety of CBD-rich, hemp derived products produced by Can-Tek labs in Oklahoma City.

The team at Terra Wellness is focused on providing consumers with pure products that contain no chemicals, no solvents and no genetically modified organisms, said co-owner Kalli Willis.

According to the Terra Wellness team, Can-Tek labs starts with American-grown industrial hemp, and by using state-of-the-art extraction equipment, engineers gently remove 100 percent of the Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), rendering all products non-psychoactive and legal in all 50 states. The products produced by Can-Tek and sold at Terra Wellness undergo rigorous quality control and product testing to ensure a pure, consistent and premium product every time.

Co-owner Cody Willis said they not only want to offer CBD products to the Mustang area, but also help educate the public on CBD use benefits.

Terra Wellness defines CBD as one cannabinoid or compound of more than 85 cannabinoids that have been discovered in the Cannabis plant.

“The term marijuana is usually used to describe the Cannabis plant grown to produce higher amounts of THC. THC often comes with a stigma because of its psychoactive properties, or its ability to cause a euphoric effect, commonly described as a ‘high.’ Hemp is a term used to describe the Cannabis plant that is grown with only low amounts of THC present, and higher amounts of other cannabinoids such as CBD. CBD has non-psychoactive properties. This makes CBD a less controversial alternative and consumers are able to gain potential therapeutic benefits without an altered mental state or intoxication,” reads the Terra Wellness website.

Utilizing CBD has shown many benefits to consumers’ health and wellness, including customer testimonies of relief from chronic pain, anxiety, headaches and countless other ailments, said Kalli Willis.

Products sold at Terra Wellness include topicals, hemp supplements, CBD concentrates, hemp e-liquid, hemp oil, CBD water and even CBD products for pets.

“We’re pretty excited to be here. It’s been a journey, and we just want to take care of the people in this community that want wellness,” said Cody Willis.

“We feel very thankful to be a part of this community and be able to provide that plant-based wellness option,” said Kalli Willis.

Both Kalli and Cody Willis invite the public to stop by Terra Wellness to ask questions and work with the Terra Wellness team to find the right product for their needs.

For additional information on CBD and the products offered at Terra Wellness, visit www.terrawellnessok.com or call 405-261-2123.

Terra Wellness is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.