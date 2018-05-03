Public invited to Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

In the wake of April wildfires that left one person dead and millions of dollars of damage and scorched earth, the Mustang Fire Department is hoping to help local residents take a different path.

They’ll do so Saturday, during Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, an event aimed at educating residents on how to prevent wildfires. Part of the bigger Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, the local effort – like others – is a way for fire departments to not only spread the word on how to protect lives and property from fire damage, as well as brainstorming projects that can spur on others across the community to do the same.

National Fire Protection Association sponsors Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, with assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Fire Administration, National Association of State Foresters, Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network, American Red Cross, Fire Safe Councils and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. Celebrated across the United States and Canada, NFPA officials said the annual event – held each year the first Saturday in May – was founded in 2013 in Colorado.

Mustang’s event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mustang Fire Department. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, City Manager Tim Rooney said.

In light of recent rains, a county burn ban has ended. However, with it being so early in the year and after significant fires already caused so much destruction, officials asked residents to continue to remain vigilant.

For more information about wildfire conditions throughout the state, go online to Oklahoma Forestry Services’ wildfire page, located at http://www.forestry.ok.gov/wildfire-information.