Get ready for summer at Sandy Beaches Tanning Spa

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Sit back, relax and find your summer glow at Sandy Beaches Tanning Spa.

Located at 717 S. Mustang Road in the Mustang Creek Plaza, Sandy Beaches offers a serene spa experience with top-of-the-line tanning equipment.

For those looking to welcome in the warmer spring and summer months with some extra color, Sandy Beaches offers a variety of Ergoline tanning equipment. Sunbeds available cater to beginning tanners all the way to luxury, high-end experience seekers.

Sandy Beaches is home to the Open Sun 1050, Sun Angel and Blueberry Blues beds.

According to General Manager Brittany Byers, the Open Sun 1050 bed is a “special event bed” that can give someone instant color. It features 30 high-pressure lamps with body ventilation and fan cooling options.

The Sun Angel, according to Byers, uses “smart tanning” to sense the color of one’s skin, helping let out the right amount of light for each individual tanner. It includes shoulder tanners, bronzing lamps, air conditioning, aromatherapy and more.

For those wanting a quick tanning experience, the Blueberry Blues bed offers a 10-minute maximum exposure time that provides tanners with a long-lasting color, said Byers. It also includes integrated air conditioning, cooling body misters, shoulder and facial bronzers, aromatherapy and more.

A stand-up bed is also available for those wanting full-coverage and prefer to not lie directly on a bed. It includes a quick 9-minute exposure time.

A variety of standard beds are also available for beginning tanners at affordable price points, said Byers.

For those wanting a sunless tan, Sandy Beaches is home to the Versa Pro, a fully automated airbrush spray tanning booth. Byers said Versa Pro customers can choose from multiple settings to find their perfect tan, including a clear coat that develops over time, or a bronze that provides instant color.

Sandy Beaches also offers spa services for those looking to relax and utilize state-of-the-art red light therapy. Available choices are the Beauty Angel and Wellness Infrared Therapy sessions.

The Beauty Angel is a new booth at Sandy Beaches that uses red light therapy to help the production of collagen and elastin proteins, as well as several other ailments.

“It can improve skin tone, help lighten age spots, fine line and wrinkles, as well as help with circulation and cellulite,” said Byers.

Customers can also receive a variety of physical and psychological benefits from infrared technology by using the Cocoon Infrared Wellness Pro. Benefits include increased circulation, increased metabolism, removal of toxins, relieved joint and muscle aches, and so much more said Byers.

Sandy Beaches in the Mustang Creek Plaza is one of eight Sandy Beaches locations throughout the Oklahoma City metro. Membership options or walk-ins are available at all locations.

Members of Sandy Beaches receive discounts and special offers and can use services at any of the eight locations.

Due to Oklahoma law, age restrictions are in place at Sandy Beaches, requiring sunbed tanners to be at least 18 years of age. Those under 18 can still utilize spray tanning or spa options with parental approval.

Byers said Sandy Beaches prides itself on their customer service, employing friendly and knowledgeable staff that help each customer reach their desired tanning and spa needs.

For more information or to sign up for a complementary pass, visit www.sandybeachesok.com.