Casey’s General Store cruising into area

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Building permits for two Casey’s General Stores have been filed in the Oklahoma City metro, with one to be constructed north of Mustang.

The Iowa-based convenience store and gas supplier have filed permits for the northwest corner of Cemetery Road and Reno and the southwest corner of Wilshire and Council in Oklahoma City. The permits include building plans for a Casey’s General Store along with a fueling canopy.

According to Michael Richardson, Vice President of Marketing, Casey’s is still completing their due diligence and anticipate to begin construction on the Cemetery Road location in July or August with a four to five month building period. Richardson also mentioned a Mustang Road site was being looked into north of Oklahoma City but did not give additional information due to pending negotiations.

“Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune-500 company (NASDAQ CASY) operating over 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states. Casey’s strives to consistently deliver quality gas, fresh kitchen-prepared food, indoor seating, clean environments and friendly service at every retail location,” said Richardson. “Casey’s is currently the fourth largest c-store chain and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. The 4,300-square-foot store will offer a six-pump setup along with Casey’s famous made-from-scratch pizza, fresh sub sandwich station, bakery items, full-service coffee station, healthy snack foods and more. Customers can also enjoy Casey’s app and online website for easy online ordering, coupons, discounts, games, and more.”

Casey’s was founded in 1959 by founder Don Lamberti in Des Moines, Iowa, and currently has 18 locations in Oklahoma. Casey’s mission is to provide quality products at competitive prices with courteous service in clean stores at convenient locations.

Building permits for the Wilshire and Council location are still under review.