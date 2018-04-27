Spencer’s ready for spring planting season

For more information, call (405) 402-9736 or give them a visit 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 5528 N. Peebly Rd. Spencer’s Orchard and Greenhouse accepts only cash and check for purchases.

Staff WriterHARRAH – Mother Nature has taken Oklahoma on a roller coaster ride this year.Dry and windy conditions have sparked wildfires in the western part of the state, while several days of record low temperatures have kept many people indoors.But signs of spring are finally here.Nowhere is that more true than Spencer’s Orchard and Greenhouse, which has greenhouses filled with colorful flowers and plants available for purchase.Spencer’s offers many annual flowers, ground cover plants and hanging baskets including: ageratums, impatiens, periwinkles, Joseph’s Coat, “Purple Heart, coleus, angelonia, Dusty Miller plants, begonia, yellow lantana, blue daisy, Mexican heather and more.Kenneth Spencer, general manager and head grower, said now is the time to begin planting for summer.“Landscapers are all out there planting outside, and I want people to know it’s okay to start planting,” said Spencer, who is a third generation horticulturist.While the majority of current business is wholesale to landscapers, Spencer said their flowers and plants are perfect for anyone looking to add some color to their home or business.“We had lost a lot of our walk-in traffic, so we want to invite the public to come out and see us,” Spencer said. “Our flowers are grown from seed right here. And we have fair prices.”Spencer said he’s looking to grow the family business. He will soon plant vegetables in the vacant field and sell the produce on site and in grocery stores. He also plans to add fruit trees, which were a staple of the farm for years.“I want to get the vegetables and fruit trees out here like it used to be,” he said.Spencer’s Orchard and Greenhouse has been a staple in eastern Oklahoma County since the 1940s. The family business originally started as a peach orchard and grew over the years.“I remember coming here when the cars were lined up to NE 50th Street to come in here to pick,” Spencer said. “It was a hopping little place back in the 80s. I want that back.”Kenneth had worked there for several years, before leaving in the early 2000s. He returned reluctantly a couple of years ago, to help his uncle revamp the operation.“I’m almost 60 and it’s a lot of work and a lot of responsibility,” Kenneth said. “But I’ve always loved it and I’m determined to get it back to what it was. I’m here to stay.”