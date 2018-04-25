Mustang student showing artwork at Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

A Mustang North Middle School artist has been accepted into the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts. Madchen Dahlvang, 14, will be selling her artwork during the Youth Art Sale on Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students who are selected for the Youth Art Sale are chosen through a competitive, juried process. The event will take place in the Special Events Pavilion in the northwest corner of Bicentennial Park on Saturday only.

Dahlvang has been interested in art for most of her life and has been drawing since she was young. Her artistic skills run in the family as her brother, Titian, a 2015 Mustang graduate, also participated in the Youth Art Sale when it first came to Oklahoma City.

“I enjoy creating artwork much more than sitting on my phone or playing video games,” Dahlvang said. “It’s a great way to express my feelings, and after creating each piece, I feel like I’ve accomplished something.”

Dahlvang enjoys drawing and painting and has previously sold some of her work in the Paseo Arts District of Oklahoma City.

The Festival of the Arts began Tuesday and runs through Sunday with more than 140 of the nation’s finest artists, including Dahlvang, returning food favorites, culinary demonstrations and three performing arts stages featuring more than 250 performances.

The 2018 festival in Bicentennial Park marks the 52nd annual event for Arts Council Oklahoma City. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, and the festival is expected to attract more than 700,000 visitors.

All proceeds from Festival of the Arts support Arts Council Oklahoma City’s year-round, free and low-cost arts programming throughout the greater Oklahoma City community.

For more information call 405-270-4848 or visit www.ArtsCouncilOKC.com.