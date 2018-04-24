Competitive Speech and Drama claims state hardware

Choctaw High School’s Competitive Speech and Drama season, which started in November of 2017, culminated in an exciting weekend at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association State Tournament April 7-8 at the University of Oklahoma.

Choctaw walked away with medals in 11 State Final events including one State Championship, third place 6A Academic All-State Award, and fourth place 6A Sweepstakes Award.

“As I reflect on our year, two words come to mind: PROUD and GRATEFUL. So proud and grateful to teach students who genuinely love and appreciate the art of performance and communication. So proud and grateful for our phenomenal CAST Parent Booster Officers and parents who provide much needed support throughout the year. So proud and grateful to teach in a public school and school district that validates the importance and benefits of arts education. So proud and grateful for colleagues who are relentless about student success and hold them accountable academically,” said Burton.

“So proud and grateful to be a teacher in the same school and the same drama program that provided me same opportunities as a student to grow my passion for theatre. So proud and grateful to have a beautiful family who support me with patience and unconditional love. And…so proud and grateful to be a teacher!”

Choctaw’s 6A State 2018 Results:

Dylan Herrin and Jason Burnam – STATE CHAMPIONS – Dramatic Duet

Jillian Walker and Evan Coberley – 4th place – Dramatic Duet

Jason Burnam and Evan Coberley STATE RUNNERS-UP – Humorous Duet

Mayce Johnson – 7th place – Original Oratory

Aiyana Washington – 3rd place – Original Oratory

Jeffery Metzger – 6th place – Humorous Interp

Dylan Herrin – STATE RUNNER-UP – Dramatic Interp

Jadyn Yandell – 5th place – Dramatic Interp

Jillian Walker – 6th place – Dramatic Interp

Dylan Herrin – 4th place – Poetry

CJ Craig – 4th place – Prose