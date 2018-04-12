The Art Spot is the spot for area artists

By Jayson Knight

Staff Writer

Local artist Lindsey La Valle is the owner/operator of The Art Spot, located at 100 Ridgecrest Drive in Tuttle. The Art Spot is a one-stop shop for artists to fire up their creative abilities. La Valle offers many group classes, as well as private sessions.

La Valle has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts from the University of Oklahoma.

“My focus was in visual communication, which is graphic design, but as a part of that, I had to take all fine arts classes to be formally trained in how to do all the different mediums.”

Her passion for art, however, was not taught there.

“My grandmother taught me how to paint when I was very young,” La Valle said. “I come from a pretty artistic family. My parents, my grandparents, and all my brothers are all real creative people. It’s been a part of my life for a long time.”

While working in graphic design from her house, La Valle realized she needed more space. This is what led to the creation of The Art Spot.

“I’ve been doing it freelance for several years, and I was doing it out of my home,” she said. “I needed more space, and Bridge Creek Schools took out the art program at the elementary level. That’s where my kids go. I found out they did the same thing at some of the surrounding school districts. That’s something I’m passionate about. I don’t believe that’s a good thing to do, so I wanted to also use that space to be able to provide children some art education.”

For example, La Valle was able to fill one void left by public schools when she led a Cursive for Kids event last year.

Her guided, instructional classes provide a wide range of options, from the age and experience of the student to the type of art being created.

“From toddlers all the way up through adults,” she said. “I have everything from 2-year-olds to retired people. In our classes, we teach everything from the foundations of drawing, painting, clay sculpture, pastels, oils, acrylics, the whole bit.”

She’s not just getting kids together to color either.

“For the youngest kids, I want them to gain hand skills that they are not getting in school. I teach them about how to use a ruler, how to plan something out in their head, have confidence, and then take those principles as they get older.”

She has plenty for adults too, from those willing to give it a shot to tenured professionals.

“For adults, we teach basic techniques, and then foster those techniques into different mediums,” La Valle said. “We can help you learn what you do like, what you don’t like, and the whole time, the best thing that comes out of it is confidence. That’s something I’ve been very blessed to see as they have their lessons and grow as artists.”

Most group classes are $65 per month, and materials will be provided. Patrons will need to bring only their creativity.

“I do have an advanced class that is typically for ages 12 and above,” La Valle said. “It’s my older kids who are pretty specific about things and want to really branch out on their own and do their own projects. That class is $75 per month and is by invitation only.”

The bashful types can even pay a little extra for a private lesson. They are $95 per month.

“That gets you one-on-one time with me to be able to expand, and grow, and learn about whatever it is that you want to do,” La Valle said.

For more information, go online to artspotok.com, send Lindsey an e-mail at hello@artspotok.com, or call (405) 245-4496.