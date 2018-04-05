Relay for Life and Bark for Life return this month

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Mustang Public Schools students and employees are busy preparing for this year’s annual American Cancer Society fundraisers, including Relay for Life and Bark for Life.

To help this year’s fundraisers, the public is invited to two upcoming events that will serve as benefits for the annual relay and the American Cancer Society.

Mustang students will host a benefit night at the Mustang Recreation Center Thursday, April 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to Luke Denton, Mustang student and one of the Mustang Relay for Life’s lead planners, the benefit night will consist of food trucks, a performance from a student band from Mustang High School named Gentle Blue, along with T-shirt orders for sale, sidewalk chalk and possibly face painting for children, a raffle for Kendra Scott items, and other fundraisers that are to be determined.

Food trucks scheduled to be present at the benefit night include Taco Addict, Grumpy’s Food Truck, Zebra Snow, Wild Bill’s BBQ Shack and Smoke N Oak Pizza.

Funds raised from the benefit night will go toward this year’s Relay for Life, which serves as the signature fundraiser for the American Caner Society. Mustang’s relay is slated for April 13 at the Mustang High School football field beginning at 7 p.m., according to Denton. The relay will include an opening ceremony, survivor/caregiver walk, luminaria ceremony and closing ceremony. During the relay, people from the community gather to remember loves ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers and raise money for the American Cancer Society.

For more information on this year’s Relay for Life, visit www.facebook.com/mustangrelay/.

Mustang Public School’s support employees are also hosting a ‘Bark for Life’ event Saturday, April 7, at Wild Horse Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes games, competitions, food, raffles and prizes, according to Tracy Hannaford, secretary of student services at Mustang High School.

Contests for this year’s Bark for Life include best dressed canine, best owner and pet costume, most original costume, best bark, longest ears, best tail wagged, closest to the ground, ugliest dog, cutest dog, best trick and musical sit.

The Friends of the Mustang Animal Shelter will also be present with pets available for adoption, and Mustang Police Officer Aaron Meadows will present a demonstration with MPD K9 Toby.

Registration begins at 9:40 a.m. and costs include $25 for one dog and $10 for each additional dog. All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go toward the American Cancer Society.

For more information for this year’s Back for Life, visit www.facebook.com/Bark-For-Life-Mustang-Youth-Relay-For-Life-265824427209969/.