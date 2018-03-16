Lady Titans take second at Suburban Conference, Claremore

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Carl Albert’s girls tennis team earned a pair of second-place finishes this week.

The Lady Titans, who played with much of their JV lineup, trailed only Shawnee Monday in the Suburban Conference Tournament. The host Lady Wolves won the conference tournament with 32 points, finishing five ahead of Carl Albert.

Taryn McLaughlin was the top performer as she won the No. 2 singles title. The junior beat Guthrie’s Kiah Thomas in the finals, 6-0, 6-1.

Carl Albert placed third in both of the doubles competitions. Brynn Baker and Maddie Biggers played No. 1 doubles, and Danica Setka and Maci Terry were at No. 2 doubles.

Courtney Toney rounded out the group with a fourth-place showing at No. 1 singles.

The Lady Titans returned to action Tuesday for a trip to the Claremore Invitational. The host Lady Zebras held off Carl Albert to win their home tournament.

Bradey Davis and McLaughlin teamed up to finish second at No. 2 doubles. They cruised past Durant and Henryetta, before falling to Claremore, 6-3, 6-3.

Morgan Toney and Baker earned third in singles. The sophomore won her final match in three sets against Savannah Skiles of Clinton. And Baker clipped Clinton’s Teresa Tron in her finale, 6-2, 6-1.

The Lady Titans also placed third in No. 1 doubles with Ashton Bryant and Abby Davis. They finished the day with a three-set win over Norman for bronze.

Claremore swept the tournament with a perfect score of 36 points. Carl Albert was next with 25.

The Carl Albert tennis teams will return after spring break for the Duncan West Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center on March 28.