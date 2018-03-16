Carl Albert boys sweep conference tennis tournament

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

The Suburban Conference was no match for the Carl Albert boys tennis team.

The Titans swept all four competitions Monday to win back-to-back conference titles at Shawnee High School.

Alex Richardson and Parker Bryant claimed the single titles, while Christian Taylor, Lane Youngblood, Caleb Hagerdon and Michael Montgomery were winners in doubles play.

Richardson edged Dulio Mureno, of Western Heights, in the finals of No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-3. Bryant earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Piedmont’s Garrett Lybager to win the No. 2 singles title.

The Titans knocked off Shawnee in both of the doubles championships. Hagerman and Montgomery won their final match of No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-3. And Taylor and Youngblood beat the Wolves 6-2, 6-3, to win the No. 2 doubles crown.

Host Shawnee finished second in the boys team standings.

The Titans didn’t have much time to celebrate their conference title, as they hit the road Tuesday for the Claremore Invitational. Bryant won the No. 2 singles title, as the Carl Albert boys finished runner-up.

Bryant claimed the title with a victory over Norman’s Zech Heisey, 6-2, 6-2.

Richardson (1 singles) and Hagerdon and Montgomery (1 doubles), while Taylor and Youngblood came in fourth at 2 doubles.

The Claremore boys won three competitions, and the team title at their home event. Carl Albert and Durant were second and third.