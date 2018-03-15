Del City middle school student arrested for threat at school

A 13-year-old was arrested Wednesday for threatening to “shoot up the school,” according to the Del City Police Department.

The student, who attended Del Crest Middle School, allegedly told a classmate in the cafeteria not to come to school the next day because he was going to shoot up the school, police said.

Two other students over heard the conversation and immediately reported the incident to the school principal who contacted police. The suspect admitted to the principal that he had made the threat, but was “just joking,” police said.

The student was taken into custody and was transported to the Del City Police Department. The investigation revealed that he did not have the means or ability to carry out the threat. He was later booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terroristic hoax, according to police.

Just prior to the threat, the suspect participated in a planned school walk out to protest against school violence and to honor the 17 individuals that were recently killed in the Parkland School in Florida, police said.

Police did not release the juvenile’s name.

Lt. Bradley Rule said the Del City Police Department remains committed to the safety of citizens and students.

“We will continue to respond and investigate these threats and prosecute those responsible,” Rule said. “We want the students to realize that making these threats is a serious violation of the law, is not something to be joked about, and will result in criminal charges.”

The student is the fourth arrested by Del City police this month for making threats. Three students at Kerr Middle School were arrested March 1 for allegedly leaving a threatening note in the hallway.