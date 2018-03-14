Mustang springs into spring with annual egg hunt

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Mustang Parks and Recreation has grown a lot in recent years, adding new activities and events large and small, but, as the clock counts down to March 24, city staff prepare for what could arguably be the department’s biggest event – Eggstravaganza.

“It’s like a sea of children heading toward you, all racing for eggs and treats,” Mustang Parks and Recreation co-director Jean Heasley said. “It’s something that’s actually hard to imagine until you’ve actually seen it.”

Thousands of children take part in the annual Eggstravaganza event. Egg hunts, broken up by age groups, are set between 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. More than 4,000 people took part in last year’s outing, Heasley said.

“It’s among our most popular events,” she said. “At first we were amazed at the turnout, and now it just seems to get bigger each year.”

At the center of the event are about 15,000 plastic eggs, laid on the front lawn of Town Center and available for children to scoop up as their age group is called up. Prize drawings, inflatables, food, face painting, games and activities and more will be on hand, including some special guests, Heasley said. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 10 a.m., she said.

Areas in front of town center, as historically done, will be cordoned off by colored tape, and individual hunts will be held as follows:

10 a.m. – 9+ years (yellow area)

10:15 a.m. – Infants/non-walkers (purple area)

10:30 a.m. – 4-year-olds (green area)

10:45 a.m. – 6-year-olds (yellow area)

11 a.m. – 1-year-olds (purple area)

11:15 a.m. – 3-year-olds (green area)

11:30 a.m. – 5-year-olds (yellow area)

11:45 a.m. – special needs of all ages (green area)

Noon – 2-year-olds (purple area)

12:15 p.m. – 7-8-year-olds (yellow area)

12:30 p.m. – Final egg hunt for all ages (green area)

Parents may not enter hunting areas for children ages five and up, Heasley said.

For more information about Eggstravaganza, see Mustang Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MustangOKparks/.