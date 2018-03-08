Salon 152 styles its way into the future

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

With new management and plans to expand services, Salon 152 Design Team is eagerly looking toward the future.

Previously located off state Highway 152 in Mustang, Salon 152 is still upholding their professionalism and esteemed customer service at their current location at 1825 S. Morgan Road in Oklahoma City.

Janette Scheller with Salon 152 recently stepped up and became the new owner and operator after the previous owner moved out of state in late 2016. Scheller was working as a manager and didn’t want to place be sold to someone outside of the company.

“I wanted to keep the place open and keep all of us together because we’re a team,” said Scheller. “We have a great thing going.”

Scheller said the transition into becoming owner was made easier with the immense help from managers Hallie Harris and Karli Chapman.

Salon 152 currently employs 12 stylists, including Scheller, Harris and Chapman, and a massage therapist. Services include all hair services for men, women and children, such as cuts, color, perms, extensions, up-dos and special event hair styling. Facial waxing is also available.

Hours depend on each individual stylist, and evening and walk-in appointments are available.

Chapman said the salon strives to be accommodating and wants all customers to feel welcome.

“Our stylists are self-employed but the atmosphere at Salon 152 is all about our teamwork,” said Chapman. “It’s professional here but we aren’t uptight. We don’t want anyone to feel nervous or intimidated about coming in.”

To set itself apart from other salons, Harris said Salon 152 focuses on having a friendly atmosphere and also offers wine, beer or coffee for clients to enjoy.

“We keep it professional with our dress code and customer service, but we try and make it feel laidback,” said Harris.

Salon 152 currently carries Kevin Murphy and U-Smooth professional products that range from luxury to affordable. Mirabella makeup is also available.

Looking to the future, Scheller wants to expand the retail offerings and is currently in the process of converting part of the salon into a separate room in hopes of adding an esthetician. The addition of an esthetician will possibly add full-body waxing, facials, eyelash extensions and several other new services.

“I never want to cap myself,” said Scheller. “I want to build and grow. I don’t want to maintain.”

Sheller said another important goal of hers as owner is to continue the up-lifting spirit among stylists.

“We are booth-rent, but we run it as a team,” said Scheller. “Our main goal is to build an amazing, talented team of stylists and build everyone’s careers and keep the professionalism in this industry.”

Scheller said she’s enjoyed watching the salon’s managers grow from graduates into hard-working, career-driven professionals supporting their families.

“It’s humbling and nice to know that I am providing a place for women to feel empowered and build their career and love what they do,” said Scheller.

For more information on Salon 152, visit www.salon152ok.com. Employment opportunities are available by contacting Scheller at 405-306-3137.