Bricktown Brewery coming to Midwest City

Local brewpub opening in former Old Chicago building

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A popular local brewpub is coming to Midwest City.

Bricktown Brewery plans to open a location in Town Center Plaza on SE 29th Street. It will be located in the Old Chicago restaurant building at 7301 SE 29th Street.

The new restaurant is expected to open by mid-May, according Charles Stout, manager partner of the downtown location.

“We’re hoping to open in the middle of May, but I’ve learned that with construction you never know, especially with the weather,” Stout said.

Stout said the restaurant will offer the same menu and beer selection as other locations. They have three in the Tulsa metro as well as Texas, Arkansas and Kansas.

Construction crews started remodeling the building this week.

“It will look different than before,” he said. “We’re not going to move the kitchen and bar, but it will have different décor and more open spaces.”

Stout said the restaurant will have about 70 employees including servers, cooks and managers.

Bricktown brews its own craft beers at its Bricktown location. The lineup includes Single-String Stout, 46 Star Oklahoma Amber Ale, Bricktown Brown among others.

In addition to its lineup of craft brews, Bricktown offers American cuisine such as burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, deserts, appetizers and shareable plates.

Bricktown Brewery operates 12 locations, including four in the Oklahoma City metro. They recently reopened in Edmond, moving to a new location at 1150 E. 2nd Street. The company opened its first restaurant in 1992 at 1 N. Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Stout believes Midwest City will be a great location.

“We see a lot of returning customers from Tinker and Midwest City and we think we’ll be well received there,” Stout said.

Old Chicago opened in 2005 as part of the Town Center Plaza redevelopment on SE 29th Street. The restaurant closed recently.