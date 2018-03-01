Three students arrested making false threats at Kerr Middle School

Three Kerr Middle School students face felony charges after allegedly writing a note threatening to shoot students and set a fire, Del City Police Department said.

According a news release, police were called to the school Wednesday afternoon after a student showed administrators the handwritten note. Officers established a perimeter around the school and patrolled the hallways.

The Mid-Del School District initiated an all call to the parents about the threat and parents were allowed to pick their children up. Officers remained in the school and on a perimeter until all of the students were out of the school and had safely left the area.

The Del City Police Department responded to the incident with all on-duty officers, detectives, and administrative staff. The Mid-Del School District had numerous school and district administrators on scene.

Later that evening the student that found the note confessed to a parent that they were actually the person that wrote it, police said.

This morning the student’s parent took the student to school and notified school administration. The student was arrested and taken to the Del City Police Department where they disclosed that two other students were involved, according to the release.

The students allegedly told police that they did not expect the type of response and did not realize the seriousness of the situation. The students said it was meant as a prank and they got the idea from watching similar videos on YouTube, according to police.

All three students involved in the incident were arrested and face felony charges of making a terroristic hoax.

Police did not release names of the juveniles.