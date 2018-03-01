Rose State to stream panel discussion on school safety tonight

Stream Available On College YouTube Page

Rose State College will provide a live stream of the School Safety Panel Discussion event slated for tonight, Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 6:30 pm.

The live stream can be viewed on the Rose State College YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/RoseStateCollegeOK. You can also monitor the Rose State Facebook and Twitter for a link.

“Keeping Our Schools Safe: A panel discussion on school safety” is a partnership between Rose State and the Oklahoma School Security Institute (OSSI), which is a division of the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security.

Panelists for the event include OSSI Program Director Jennifer Newell, and OSSI Regional Representatives Gary Rudick and Gary Shelton. The event will be moderated by Jackie Wright, Professor of Emergency Management at Rose State College and former state training director for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The panel was orchestrated in the wake of the tragic school shooting that unfolded February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The hopes of the panel discussion is to continue a dialogue around the current safety with Oklahoma schools, as well as measures that can be taken to make schools safer.

The Oklahoma School Security Institute acts as the central resource for all school security information, programs, and training in the State of Oklahoma. Any Oklahoma School (public, private, non-profit, and charter school as well as technology centers) may contact OSSI for programs and resources to enhance school security and assess risks and threats to school campuses.

For questions regarding the “Keeping Our Schools Safe” panel discussion, please contact Tamara Pratt (tpratt@rose.edu).