Rose State hosting panel discussion on school safety March 1

College partners with the Oklahoma School Security Institute to discuss school shootings and safety

In the wake of the tragic events that unfolded February 14, in Parkland, Florida, Rose State College will host a special panel discussion to discuss school safety in Oklahoma. “Keeping Our Schools Safe: A panel discussion on school safety” is a partnership between Rose State and the Oklahoma School Security Institute (OSSI), which is a division of the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security. The panel will include OSSI Program Director Jennifer Newell, and OSSI Regional Representatives Gary Rudick and Gary Shelton.

This special panel will facilitate a discussion on the current state of safety with Oklahoma schools, as well as measures that must be taken to make our schools safer.

“Now more than ever school safety must be a priority for all members of the community,” stated Jeanie Webb, President of Rose State College. “Students at every level, are our future and we must do everything we can to ensure their safety and this discussion is another step in the right direction.”

The Oklahoma School Security Institute acts as the central resource for all school security information, programs, and training in the State of Oklahoma. Any Oklahoma School (public, private, non-profit, and charter school as well as technology centers) may contact OSSI for programs and resources to enhance school security and assess risks and threats to school campuses.

The Keeping Our School Safe panel will be held March 1, 2018, in the Rose State College Community Learning Center. The event will begin at 6:30 pm and is free to attend. For questions regarding the “Keeping Our Schools Safe” panel discussion, please contact Tamara Pratt (tpratt@rose.edu).