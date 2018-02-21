DEQ to hold informational meeting Thursday to discuss new Superfund Site in Midwest City

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host an informational meeting for the public on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 at the Nick Harroz – Midwest City Community Center, 200 N. Midwest Blvd, in Midwest City. The informational meeting is being held to discuss the new Eagle Industries Superfund Site. A presentation will be given at 7:15 p.m. Representatives from DEQ and EPA will be available to discuss and answer questions.

Eagle Industries is a 2.271 acre property located at 10901 S.E. 29th Street in Midwest City. Eagle Industries inspected and repaired aircraft oxygen and fire extinguisher systems for third party customers from 1990 through 2010s. Onsite soil and ground water contamination resulted from improper handling practices of the chemical trichloroethylene (TCE). In January 2018, Eagle Industries was listed on the National Priorities List to address the contamination. Superfund is the federal government’s program to clean up the nation’s uncontrolled hazardous waste sites.

For more information about the Eagle Industries Superfund Site, contact Sara Downard, DEQ Project Manager, at 405-702-5126. Visit DEQ’s Eagle Industries website: https://go.usa.gov/xnm2v.