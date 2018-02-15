Mid-Del basketball teams prep for regionals

By John Martin

Staff Writer

With the regular season nearly over, Mid-Del basketball teams are getting ready post-season play next week.

No. 3 ranked Carl Albert and No. 5 ranked Midwest City will be home for regional action which begins next Friday, Feb. 23. Del City boys are also in the 5A West regional at Carl Albert.

Meanwhile, in the 6A girls bracket, No. 15 Midwest City open play next Thursday, Feb. 22 at Putnam West while the Lady Titans of Carl Albert and Del City’s Lady Eagles will both have a long journey to begin their regional play.

Carl Albert girls will be in the regional at Lawton Eisenhower while Karri Sears’ Lady Eagles will have to make the long trek to Woodward.

The Titans will play unranked Altus in the Carl Albert fieldhouse next Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. following the Del City, ranked No. 9 in 5A, and Noble contest, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. If victorious, the two Mid-Del powers will meet for the third time this season Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Titans have won the first two meeting. The winner will advance to the championship bracket of Area play which is probably going to be No. 4 ranked Lawton Eisenhower at a site to be determined.

The Midwest City boy will meet unranked Lawton at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at J. E. Sutton Fieldhouse following the 6:30 p.m. battle between No. 11 Edmond Memorial and Moore. The winners will play the next night at 7 p.m. for a slot in the winners bracket at Area, where the likely opponent will be No. 2 ranked Norman North. Loser advances to the consolation bracket.

The Lady Bombers face No. 17 Moore next Thursday, Feb. 22 and a win would place them in a game at Putnam West next Saturday, Feb. 24 against the host Lady Patriots, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. The Lady Bombers could stay alive in consolation action.

The No. 14 ranked Lady Titans also will also be staring at a matchup with a No. 1 seed if they win their first round game against No. 15 Noble on Thursday, Feb. 22. Awaiting them on Saturday, Feb. 24 would most likely be No. 1 ranked and host Lawton Ike.

The No. 19 Lady Eagles from Del City will meet No. 18 McGuinness next Thursday, Feb. 22 and the winner will likely play No. 2 ranked and host Woodward in the regional finals. The area match up will likely be the winner of the El Reno-MacArthur game. Both are ranked in the top 10.

Sites for area games will be determined after the teams have advanced. State Tournament will be in Tulsa March 8-10.

REGIONAL SCHEDULES

GIRLS

Class 6A

At Putnam City West

Thursday, Feb. 22

Midwest City vs. Moore at 6:30 p.m.

Putnam City West vs. Lawton at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Putnam West/Lawton vs. MWC/Moore at 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

At Lawton Ike

Thursday, Feb. 22

Carl Albert vs. Noble at 6:30 p.m.

Lawton Ike vs. NW Classen at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Carl Albert/Noble vs. Lawton Ike/NW Classen at 1:30 p.m.

At Woodward

Thursday, Feb. 22

Del City vs. Bishop McGuinness at 6:30 p.m.

Woodward vs. Western Heights at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Del City/McGuinness vs. Woodward/Western Heights at 1:30 p.m.

BOYS

Class 6A

At Midwest City

Friday, Feb. 23

Edmond Memorial vs. Moore at 6:30 p.m.

Midwest City vs. Lawton at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Memorial/Moore vs. MWC/Lawton at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

At Carl Albert

Friday, Feb. 23

Del City vs. Noble at 6:30 p.m.

Carl Albert vs. Altus at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Del City/Noble vs. CA/Altus at 8 p.m.

Regional winner and runner-up advance to Area