Lady Bombers give fans reason to cheer

Midwest City girls top rival Del City 63-31 in front of packed house

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Playing in front a raucous crowd on a Tuesday afternoon took some getting used to.

But eventually the Midwest City girls settled in and took care of rival Del City in a 63-31 win at John Smith Fieldhouse.

“The biggest issue was getting used the crowd and the noise,” said Midwest City coach Katie Tompson. “That was probably the loudest game that I’ve ever coached in.”

The Lady Bombers led 25-9 at halftime before exploding for 25 points in the third quarter. Jaeda Ray and McKenzie Patton each scored 12 points, while Alexis Austin added a double-double in the win.

“I was really proud of Jaeda Ray. She leads us in assists, but we want her to shoot and score more. And she did it today,” Tompson said.

All 11 Midwest City players also scored at least one point in the game.

The Midwest City girls struggled to communicate and find their rhythm in the first half. Tompson said the team had too many turnovers and bad shots.

“At halftime I told them to not worry about the crowd and do what we need to do,” Tompson said. “And they did it.”

Del City struggled to get their offense rolling. They were held single digits in three quarters. Sophomore Brayana Polk led the Lady Eagles with 12 points. Jade Dockins had eight in the loss.

“We need to continue to fight. We get down and get discouraged and give up,” said Del City coach Kari Sears said. “We have so many weapons and we’re so talented, but we just haven’t gotten there yet.”

Both teams are home Friday night for senior night. Del City hosts El Reno and Midwest City plays the OKC Storm.

They will begin the playoffs next week. Del City travels to Woodward for a first round game against Bishop McGuinness.

“If we can get it together we can really shock some people,” Sears said.

Midwest City will head to Putnam City West and take on Moore in the first round of regionals.

“Moore has been playing really well and everyone is saying this is the biggest game in regionals,” Tompson said.