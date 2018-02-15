I-40 closes in eastern Oklahoma County Friday night for Triple X Rd. bridge demolition

Interstate 40 will be closed in both direction between Choctaw Rd. and Harrah Newalla Rd. from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and possibly again from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for demolition with cranes and wrecking balls of the Triple X Rd. bridge over the interstate as part of ongoing highway reconstruction and widening.

Additionally, eastbound I-240 will be closed at Anderson Rd. from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Eastbound I-240 traffic may take southbound Anderson Rd. to eastbound S.E. 104th St. then north on Peebly Rd. to the eastbound I-40 on-ramp.

Nearly 20 portable message boards will be in place along the route to help direct traffic off I-40 and I-240. The following I-40 detours (see attached map) will be in place for interstate traffic:

Eastbound I-40

Eastbound I-40 traffic will be detoured north on I-35 (mm 153), east on US-62 (N.E. 23rd St.) in Oklahoma City, south on SH-102 and back to I-40 near McLoud in Pottawatomie County.

Eastbound I-40 traffic coming from the south will be detoured east on SH-9 in Norman, north on SH-102 and back to I-40 near Bethel Acres in Pottawatomie County.

Westbound I-40

Westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured north on SH-102 (mm 176) near McLoud, west on US-62 and south on I-35 back to I-40 in Oklahoma City.

Other westbound I-40 detour options include US-177 to westbound US-62 or SH-270/Harrah-Newalla Rd. to westbound US-62.

Triple X. Rd. bridge over I-40 remains closed to through traffic in preparation for its demolition Friday. It is expected to reopen in 2019.

This bridge demolition is part of an up to $75 million I-40 widening project that includes the reconstruction of the I-40 and Choctaw Rd. interchange. I-40 will be widened to six lanes plus auxiliary lanes between I-240 (mm 165) and Peebly Rd. The contract for this more than two-year project was awarded in October 2017 to Duit Construction Co. Inc. of Edmond.