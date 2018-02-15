Bombers prevail in Mid-Del clash

Midwest City boys pick up pace in second half in 64-58 win over Eagles

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

The Midwest City boys used a big second half to pull past rival Del City 64-58 in front a packed John Smith Fieldhouse crowd Tuesday afternoon.

DJ Walter led that second-half charge, scoring 20 of his game-high 24 points in the final two quarters of play.

“We didn’t come out the way we wanted to and coach harped on us about getting stops,” Walter said. “And that’s what we did in the second half.”

Sophomore Demontreal Crutchfield led the Eagles with 12 points. Kyren Williams had 11 points and Nate Goodlow scored 10 in the loss.

The Eagles came out firing in the first quarter. Anthony Goodlow scored a couple of baskets down low and Crutchfield added a conventional three-point play in the final seconds of the first for a 12-8 lead.

Midwest City briefly took the lead in the second quarter. JD Ray hit three 3-pointers in the quarter, but the Eagles answered again. Just before the buzzer, Jeff Foreman scored on a putback. The ball rolled around the rim a few times before dropping into the net for a 26-25 Eagles’ lead.

The two teams continued to lock horns in the third quarter. Walter started to heat up with 12 points in the period to give the Bombers the lead. Crutchfield added three free throws with 1 second left, but the Bombers still led 44-42 heading into the fourth.

Williams kept the Eagles in the game in the fourth with several clutch baskets. The big man hit a couple of free throws to tie the game at 58-58 with 2:19 remaining.

But the Eagles wouldn’t get any closer. The Bombers forced a few turnovers and scored the game’s final six points for the 64-58 win.

“This is a fun game. And it’s my last one playing here, so it’s kind of bittersweet,” Walter said after the rivalry game.

Both teams are home Friday night for senior night. Del City hosts El Reno and Midwest City plays the OKC Storm.

The boys will then turn their attention to postseason with regionals next week. The Bombers will host a Class 6A West regional Feb. 23-24. They open against Lawton with the winner advancing to face Moore or Edmond Memorial in the regional championship on Feb. 24.

Del City travels to Carl Albert for its regional tournament. The Eagles face Noble in the first round. The winner will play Carl Albert or Altus in the finals on Feb. 24.