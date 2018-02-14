Choctaw’s ‘Magnificent 7’ ink to play college ball

Choctaw football sets new record on National Signing Day 2018

Choctaw High School athletics continues to set a new standard with big numbers, and Signing Day 2018 was no different.

Progress made by the CHS football program was on full display Feb. 7 when seven senior Yellowjackets inked their letters of intent to play at the next level.

Coaches, family, friends and fans filled the Boren Activity Center as seven senior standouts made their college selections public.

Quarterback Hudson Woods and wide receiver Ethan Crews hope to keep the duo alive as they both committed to Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Dakota Armstrong signed with the University of Central Oklahoma.

Caulin Poole inked with Southern Nazarene University.

Tae Gibbs signed to play at Northeastern Oklahoma College.

Chaden Mielke signed with East Central University.

Steven Templeton signed with Southwestern College of Kansas.

“These are student athletes. Not only do they have the physical skills, but also the academic requirements to be able to play at the next level,” said Choctaw head coach Jake Corbin. “I try hard to help kids not only become better athletes, but better people. These young men have done that, and I’m very proud of them.”

Setting a new record for national signing day, CHS coaches hope to produce more college football players in coming years.

“Our coaches work hard for our kids. If they bring us a GPA and ACT score to work with we’ll find them a place to play,” said Corbin.