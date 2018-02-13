Midwest City firefighter dies of apparent heart attack

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Midwest City assistant fire chief Reese Morrison died this evening of an apparent heart attack, according to department officials.

Maj. David Richardson said Morrison collapsed while watching his son’s baseball game about 5:30 p.m. Paramedics transported him to the hospital, but he never regained consciousness.

Morrison, 47, joined the Midwest City Fired Department in 1996. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2012.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Mayor Matt Dukes shared the new of Morrison’s passing during tonight’s city council meeting. He spoke of Morrison’s service to the community before leading a moment of silence.

“It’s a sad time for our family,” Dukes said. “I would request that you provide a moment of silence for Reese, his family and our family at the Midwest City Fire Department.”