Speed skating comes to Midwest City this Sunday

Did you know that even though Olympic speed skating is an ice event, many of the current US Olympic Team speed skaters got their start and continually train in roller speed skating? This Sunday morning, February 11, is your chance to see the fast paced excitement of roller speed skating right here in the OKC Metro area at 300 Bizzell Avenue in Midwest City.

Star Skate’s annual Mid-South Speed League meet draws top level competitors from five states. Star Skate Speed team’s own National Champions will be there taking on all challengers. Casady School fifth-grader, Ashton Hale has won four national championship titles so far in his career. Teammate Liam Twyford, a sixth grader at Norman Public School’s Whittier Intermediate also won gold for the 2 boy relay in 2017. Liam’s dad, Kenny Twyford is also a medal winner and will be competing in the Master Men’s Division.

Chris Hale, wears many hats for Star Skate and the speed team – coach, manager, dad – and this past week, skating floor resurfacer. Speed skating meets require that the floor be in optimum condition and have ‘fresh plastic’. This is so the floor will be ’tight’ to give skaters the traction need to keep their footing while leaning into the corners at high speed. There is no doubt that this coach works as hard as the rest of the team. Star Skate is thankful for the hardworking Midwest City staff that put in many extra hours to re-coat the floor and get the rink ready.

Spectators are welcome and encouraged to come watch free of charge. Star Skate in Midwest City will open the doors at 5:30 am. Quad racing will start at 6:30 am, after the race is over awards will be given out to those who competed in the quad race. Then it is on to the inline racing, which will start around 9 am.

The speed meet will be finished by 1 p.m. Public skating starts at 2 pm. Star Skate hosts the annual speed meet at one of its four locations each year – Ada, Shawnee, Norman and Midwest City. For more information on this event, or any other Star Skate event please see starskate.com website or Facebook page or call 405-765-8830.