Del City massage parlor owner arrested in sting

The owner of a Del City massage parlor was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including sexual battery against an undercover officer, according a news release.

Police said Del City detectives and members of the Oklahoma City Police Department’s vice unit conducted an undercover investigation at Hamila’s Uplifts, 2820 Linda Lane, after receiving several complaints of sexual misconduct by the owner, 57-year-old Keyvan Kamooney.

An undercover officer scheduled an appointment over the internet. During the massage, Kamooney allegedly committed “several acts of sexual battery” against the officer, according a news release. Officers arrived and took the man into custody. Police discovered that the owner did not have a state massage license and his city license had expired.

Kamooney was arrested on complaints of sexual battery, violation of the Computer Crimes Act, and not having a state massage license.

Due to negative online reviews of the business, police believe there may be more victims. Police are asking anyone with a similar experiences to contact Detective Gray at 671-8858.