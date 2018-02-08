Orders blooming at Mustang Flowers

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Love is in the air, and so is the smell of roses at Mustang Flowers and Gifts as employees begin preparations for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s the busiest day of the year for us,” said Teresa DeBord, Mustang Flowers and Gifts part-owner.

DeBord said she’s already ordered 4,000 roses and has around 50 cases of vases on-hand to prepare for the rush of orders expected during the next week.

DeBord, fellow employees and designers have already began working around the clock preparing greenery for flower arraignments and bows to wrap around the vases.

“There’s hundreds of hours of preparations that go into this,” said DeBord.

Mustang Flowers will be offering a classic dozen red rose arrangement, as well as a variety of colorful floral bouquets and baskets this Valentine’s Day.

“We also have boxes of chocolates, cute stuffed animals and candy baskets,” said DeBord.

Mustang Flowers is already taking orders by calling (405) 376-4171 or by visiting their website at www.mustangflowers.com. Delivery on Valentine’s Day will be available.

Mustang Flowers is a local florist that delivers courteous, professional service and the highest quality floral and gift items since 1970. Delivery locations include Mustang, Oklahoma City, Tuttle, Wheatland and Yukon.

For a full list of delivery services provided by Mustang Flowers, visit www.mustangflowers.com/flower-delivery.php.