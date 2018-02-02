Fillmore crowned Mrs. Oklahoma International 2018

Choctaw native passes crown to current resident

Jennifer Fillmore, of Choctaw, has been named Mrs. Oklahoma International 2018 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2018 during the final competition in Charleston, West Virgina this July.

Fillmore, 39, was crowned Mrs. Oklahoma International earlier this month and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2018, July 20-21.

Fillmore is an active mom, English teacher and professor at Westmoore High School and Oklahoma City Community College, and she’s also a dedicated community volunteer.

She provides her time and talents to numerous local organizations, including Meg’s Miracles, Upward Bound and the YMCA’s Youth Basketball program.

During her reign as Mrs. Oklahoma International, she hopes to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Having two family members living with the disease, including her husband, Fillmore is deeply passionate about her platform and will work with organizations, such as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

In addition to each contestant’s charitable platform, International Pageants, Inc. also supports the National Heart Association’s Go Red for Women program through volunteer and financial support. The Go Red for Women movement is dedicated to fighting heart disease among women.

The Mrs. International Pageant is owned and operated by International Pageants, Inc., which also operates Miss International and Miss Teen International pageants. The platform-based pageant system is dedicated to highlighting women’s accomplishments through community support.

Mrs. International showcases married women age 21 to 56 and features three categories of competition including interview, evening gown and fitness wear.

The crown was passed to Fillmore by Choctaw native Mrs. Oklahoma International 2017 Brandi Bowers.

Bowers went on to attend the University of Central Oklahoma where she majored in marketing. During her college years, Brandi competed in the Miss America organization and competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma 2007 as Miss Rose State College/Midwest City. As a classically trained singer, Brandi also sang in operas and various events on campus. After graduating, she went on to obtain her masters in adult education and has worked in various training roles for local companies and state agencies. In April of 2017, Brandi competed for and won the title of Mrs. Oklahoma International and later represented Oklahoma at the Mrs. International Pageant in Charleston, West Virginia.

Bowers is an active member in Junior League of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Project Woman and the Oklahoma City Pet Food Pantry. She currently resides in Oklahoma City with her husband, Don, and their two dogs, Waylon and Stella.

For more information, visit www.mrsinternational.com.