ButterSweet Cupcakes in Yukon prepares for Valentine’s Day

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Lovers of all things sweet will not be disappointed when they walk through the doors of ButterSweet Cupcakes in Yukon.

Customers can indulge in more than 10 unique cupcakes flavors, as well as signature cookies, cake shakes, cake parfaits, cake by the slice, macarons, cake truffles, brownies, ice-cream and so much more, all made fresh and in-house each day.

“Everything you see is made fresh in-house,” said team leader, Meg Carlile. “That’s something that is very signature of us.”

ButterSweet first opened its door in Yukon nearly six years ago once owners, Matthew and Tiffany McBride, took a passion and turned it into a career.

Tiffany McBride began making cakes out of her home for friends and family and eventually began taking orders for specialty cakes for a variety of occasions, according to Carlile. Word-of-mouth then grew McBride’ cliental inspiring her to create a baking business.

Thus, ButterSweet was born.

The popularity of the company’s sweet treats grew, and a location in Edmond was opened a short while later. McBride also opened an artisan custom cake studio near ButterSweet in Yukon called Tiffany’s Cake Atelier.

Carlile said they are always looking for the next best flavors for their customers to enjoy.

“It’s good to have a variety,” said Carlile. “It helps us be creative, plus it helps the consumer have more options.”

Her personal favorite is the Mocha Latte which is a chocolate cake with Starbucks coffee frosting.

Currently, the staff at ButterSweet is making preparations for their busiest day of the year – Valentine’s Day.

“We are busy getting our Valentine’s stuff in order,” said Carlile. “We will have dipped strawberries, macaron boxes, cake truffle boxes, and we are doing this thing called the ‘Love Box’ which is where you can get four cupcakes, four cookies and four cake pops.”

ButterSweet is taking orders for Valentine’s Day now through Feb. 10. Orders can be placed by calling 405-265-4994.

Carlile said ButterSweet’s growth in the community has been exciting to watch, and mentioned the company has future plans to continue expanding.

“We truly are all local and we’ve grown so much,” said Carlile. “We have a really solid team; I love the girls that work here and the owners are some of the best people I’ve worked for.”

ButterSweet is located at 817 S. Mustang Road in Yukon and is opened Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the delicious treats that await at ButterSweet, visit http://buttersweetcupcakes.com/.