City opens bids for playground at Choctaw Creek Park

City officials are done playing around with the state of Choctaw’s parks.

Playground improvements are officially underway in city parks.

City Council voted last week to authorize city staff to seek sealed quotes from qualified organizations to provide playground equipment for Choctaw Creek Park.

The request for quotes follows the recent installation of new playground equipment at Bouse Park.

This playground equipment will be installed in Choctaw’s premier green space, Choctaw Creek Park.

Exercise and fitness equipment, provided through a grant by the EOC Rotary Club, was recently installed in the park with and a new playground is the most requested improvement.

Request for quotes packets are available from the City Clerk’s office at Choctaw City Hall, 2500 N. Choctaw Rd., 390-8198, trodriguez@choctawcity.org, or rhill@choctawcity.org, or the webpage choctawcity.org/bids-and-rfps.

The deadline for quotes is 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Quotes will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:15 p.m. on the aforementioned date in the conference room at Choctaw City Hall.

A review by committee will determine the winner of the contract.



Located at 2001 N Harper Rd, between 10th street and 23rd street, Choctaw Creek Park is the largest park in Choctaw and has many recreational areas for residents to enjoy. Walk¬ing trails lead through the park passing a pond with fishing access. Horse trails are accessible from Henney Road and wind through the heavily wooded areas of the park. Picnic tables and benches are available throughout.

In 2014 the construction of a disc golf course added another outdoor recreational activity for citizens to enjoy at the park. The course offers options of a nine, 18 or 27 hole game, with tee options that suit novice, advanced and pro players.

There is a large pavilion available for rent for large gatherings, events and festivals. Addi¬tionally, there are also a small and medium pavilion avail¬able for rent the park for smaller gatherings.

Choctaw Creek Park has electricity available at the medium and large pavilions. There are central restrooms and port-a-pottys on site as well as a secondary restroom by the large pavilion accessible with rental.

Bouse Park

Located off Indian Meridian, between NE 10th and NE 23rd, Bouse Park is home to the Alexis Clarke Water Park , Bouse Sports Complex and a newly constructed playground.

During the summer, vibrantly colored fountains spray from the ground and pour from the myriad of rainbow water play equipment. Benches and picnic tables provide seating for those preferring to stay dry. The Alexis Clark Water Park is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

There is no electricity at Bouse park and port-a-pottys are provided for convenience. Picnic tables at the pavilions are available on a first come basis. Glass is prohibited at the park.

The recently constructed sports complex features eight ball fields for playing baseball, softball, t-ball and flag football.

For more infomration about Choctaw’s parks contact Ryan Hill, Parks and Recreation Director, at 405-281-6854, by email at rhill@choctawcity.org.