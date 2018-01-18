Mid-Del Schools hosting event to share life lessons with high school seniors

Mid-Del Senior 2018 Conference: ‘Bridge to the Future’ set for Feb. 20 at Meadowood Baptist Church

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Life is full of transitions.

And one of the most important happens right after high school.

Mid-Del Schools is hoping to prepare students for this step into the real world with a free one-day conference for seniors. The new program will help with life skills, answer common questions about life after high school, and include several dynamic speakers.

The Mid-Del School’s 2018 Senior Conference “Bridge to the Future” will take place Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Meadowood Baptist Church, 2816 N. Woodcrest Dr. in Midwest City.

The program runs from 9:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. and will follow a professional conference schedule with different sessions offered throughout the day.

The idea for the conference came from students in the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee. The group, which includes juniors and seniors from all three high schools, meet with Superintendent Rick Cobb to discuss issues at school and learn about students from other schools.

During the December Superintendent’s Advisory Meeting, Cobb asked the students at the end “What is something we could do for you that we may not be doing?” A couple students said they need help learning how to “Adult.”

“We laughed, but honestly we understood what they were saying,” said Meagan Bryant, coordinator of college and career counseling for Mid-Del Schools.

Bryant said they often hear students close to graduating asking such questions as:

• How do I start a checking account?

• What do I need to know before I decide to rent an apartment?

• Do I buy textbooks before the first day of college or do I wait till I get my syllabus?

• What do I need to know before I have my Rose State Leadership Interview in March?

• What do you mean my mom can’t call and get information from the doctor now that I’m 18?

To help answer those questions and more, Bryant and others planned the new event for seniors. Several community members, including many alumni, have volunteered to serve as presenters. The schedule includes sessions about issues such as renting an apartment, finances, balancing college and athletics/fine arts, interview skills, military lifestyle, and more.

For registration and more information about the event, visit the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-mid-del-senior-conference-bridge-to-the-future-tickets-41300813846

Students must register by Monday, Jan. 22.