Fazoli’s near Mustang opening soon

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Fast, fresh, Italian food is coming to the area as the new Fazoli’s location at 501 S. Morgan Road in Oklahoma City is scheduled to open Jan. 30.

Soon to be located in the TA travel center, the restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day with seating available for 100 guests, according to Tom Liutkus with TravelCenters of America.

Fazoli’s mission is to serve premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Fazoli’s pasta, sauces, breadsticks and salads are freshly prepared throughout the day, and the oven-baked dishes and Primo Sumarinos are never baked until they are order. Their food is made with 100 percent real mozzarella and provolone, vine-ripened tomatoes and garden vegetables, making it more than just “fast food,” according to Fazoli’s.

“The food is outstanding and very reasonable priced,” said Liutkus.

The new location joins more than 200 other locations across 26 states and will employee 32 positions.

Carry-out will be available, but there will not be a drive-thru at this location, according to Liutkus.

For more information on Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com.