Chick-fil-A shows interest in Mustang

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

A picture of a proposed Chick-fil-A location in Mustang circulating on LoopNet.com recently caught the attention of local residents. However, the proposed location, pictured on state Highway 152 and Sara Rd. under CBRE Retail Services, may not actually come to fruition despite the franchise’s desire to open a Mustang location.

“We had the property under contract with a developer out of Houston; however, the contract expired on Dec. 31, 2017,” said Stuart Graham, First Vice President of CBRE. “At the time, Chick-fil-A’s interest was tied to the activity of this developer. Today, neither Chick-fil-A, nor the developer are under contract.”

According to City Manager Tim Rooney, Mustang has not received building plans or site plans as of this time, but the popular restaurant has previously looked into a Mustang location.

“They had a deal on land two years ago that fell through,” said Rooney.

Mustang’s Community Development Director Melissa Helsel also verified that there is nothing to confirm as of yet regarding the possible opening of a Chick-fil-A within Mustang; however, Helsel did say that the franchise has looked and shown interest in the city, to which Chick-fil-A confirmed.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. We would very much like to have a location in Mustang, but we do not have any locations to confirm at this time,” said Brenda Morrow, External Communication, Chick-fil-A, Inc. “In the meantime, we invite guests to visit one of our existing restaurants in the Oklahoma City area.”

The Mustang Times will keep readers informed on any potential updates to this story.