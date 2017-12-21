Boutique keeps woman’s legacy alive

Goldie Marie’s Boutique (GMB) in Mustang opened after a local family, Johnnie and AnnaLeah Johnston, wanted to honor AnnaLeah’s mother’s, Goldie Marie (Carpenter) Brantley’s, legacy after passing away in 1998 from reoccurring breast cancer. AnnaLeah stated her mom had three passions, being a Christian, her family and shopping. The Johnston’s decided to open GMB after their son’s, Austin McDowell’s, wife, Karissa McDowell, expressed an interest in having one. The Johnston’s thought it would be a great way for their daughter in law to stay with their grandchildren as they arrived and still have a career. As of this date, she has been able to spend every day with her wonderful babies.

GMB offers a full line of apparel, shoes and accessories for boys and girls in Infant and Toddler, Girls in Youth, Teen, Misses and Plus in Women’s up to size Plus 28. They also carry Rock Revival jeans for Men and some select Tshirts, such as 2nd amendment, OSU, OU, Mustang, Yukon Football Shirts, ‘Bless The Blue,’ ‘I’m Your Huckleberry,’ ‘Stand for the Flag Kneel for the Cross’ and some sporadic holiday shirts when seasonal. Some of the more popular items this time of year are the many styles and variety of colors in adult and kids cc beanies and gloves. Also, they carry a variety of sequin apparel from distressed patch sequin jeans, skirts, camis, dresses, off-shoulder dresses, leggings, even sparkle booties and tennis shoes, along with a variety of tunics in adults and kids.

GMB has had a store front since Feb. 5, 2015 and was awarded Best of Mustang in 2017 for best boutique earlier this year, which the Johnston’s stated was truly a surprise and very unexpected huge honor. AnnaLeah refers to the GMB’s customers as a “loyal customer family” whom have made the dream of carrying on her mother’s legacy a reality. AnnaLeah also stated along with the loyal customer family none of this would be possible without the great GMB team of models who are all one big family.

“We could not provide the level of love, care and commitment to our loyal customer family without Karissa McDowell, Brooke Gannaway, McKenzie Davis, Kaitlyn Johnson, Amanda Wolter, Kayla Mangus, Alexis Howry and Abbi Dady,” said Johnston. “These ladies/models truly make our loyal customer family feel like family.”

In the spirit of Christmas, which was her mother’s favorite holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, GMB is hosting a drawing for a $100 gift card with unlimited entries on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GoldieMariesBoutique. Those interested just need to RSVP to the event pinned to the top of the Facebook page and follow instructions for the contest.

GMB’s hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. GMB will be closed for Christmas and all holidays so their team can be with their families. They are located in Mustang Creek Shopping Center, 805 S. Mustang Rd, OKC., OK 73099. (Just S of Reno on the W side past Henry Hudsons and same center as Butter Sweet Cup Cakes.) GMB can be reached by calling (405) 324-2067, messaging their Facebook page, or by shopping online at GoldieMariesBoutique.com.