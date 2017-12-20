Mustang Santa Letters
Peyton Jackson’s 1st Grade class at Centennial Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I want a new hatchables and kity that sings.
I want to give my sister a elsa doll.
Love,
Kinleigh Ford
Dear Santa,
Is Mis Clos good?
I want a puppy.
I want to give my bruther a 3Ds since it broke.
Love,
Yatziry Medrano
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I want mrshmlos and stuffed animal for Christmas.
I want to give my sister a watch.
Love,
Ava Bledsoe
Dear Santa,
How are the elves?
I want a motcontrol car for Christmas.
I want to give a toy car for my bruther santa.
Love,
Timothie Thompson
Dear Santa,
I have a Elif on the Shelf!!!!!!!!!!!!
I want a BB gun and a nrf gun and hvrd bord.
I want to giv Cole pts vs. zombs.
Love,
Caleb Carr
Dear Santa,
How do the elves have majic?
I want to giv my elf clos.
Pleese show sparkles this. I want a cookie bakr.
Love,
Hallie Looney
Dear Santa,
How are the elves?
I want a hovrbord.
I want to give my brother a dog.
Love,
Blair Day
Dear Santa,
How are yeu duen?
I want a gun.
I want to gev my friend a nrf gun.
Love,
Nathan Madewell
Dear Santa,
How are you dooeg?
I want a chichilu for Christmas.
I want to give my sister a doll.
Love,
Tatum Doctorman
Dear Santa,
How is Sprckle?
I want odd squad bags and odd squad unnform.
I want to give my family elf clos and shos. I want to give my family
Santa clos and ms clos shoes.
Love,
Ava Lanier
Dear Santa,
Are ther more good grils or boys?
I want a osmo for Chrismis.
I want to give my brather a basketball.
Love,
Shaylee Rose Garner
Dear Santa,
How are you!
I have a bug hous for catapelers.
Can I have the whole plant vs zombie plushes.
I want to give Jake a toy pagwin.
Love,
Cole Hunt
Dear Santa,
How ar ur hrd working elves>
I want a nrf gun.
I want to give Nathan a toy truck.
Love,
Andrew Benavidez
Dear Santa,
I want a four halo set.
I want for my find a nrg.
Love,
Keegan Cevallos
Dear Santa,
How are your raders santa?
I want a welee wisher bed for Christmas.
I want to give my sisder smll doll.
Love,
Layla Ledford
Dear Santa,
How our you doing Santa?
I wot for Christmas is 3 pekemon games.
I wot for my bruther video games.
Love,
Jeronimo Martinez
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa?
I wnt a marican girl doll and a gnax mat and a bab doll swet tears and a scootr.
I want to give my sister a doll.
Love,
Kinsey Sparks
Dear Santa,
How mene kids are getting prests?
I want lots for Chrismas.
I want to give my bruther a motcintrol car.
Love,
Abby Bunyard
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I want a roc with hnd prnt on it.
I want one for my sister to.
Love,
Amanda Clark
Dear Santa,
How are you doing?
I want a hovrbord with hadles.
I want to give my bruther a new contrlr for the plystn.
Love,
Brandon DelCampo
Taylor Harding’s 2nd grade class at Centennial Elementary
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie? I want a dj board. I would like for my brothor to get a bike.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cooke? I wut a doll and a doll hwos. I wut Ellie to have a macup set.
Love, Zoee
Dear Santa,
Wiy doo the elfs hid? I wut a gitor and bune. I would like hoors riding stuf foor Corbyn.
Love, Collyns
Dear Santa,
How meing coores doo you eht? I want wen hchelmo and haumo. I want like for Ulisa to get a elifant.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
Haw ar the elfs dowen? I wunt a Brbe Campr and gam wotch. I wuld lik for Marlee to hav a citn.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a bike and a bune radit. I would like for my sisr to have hashumo.
Love, Kaitlyn
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cooke? I want a new skootr and a LOL dol. Mom wunts a jlry box.
Love, Sloane
Dear Santa,
What ar you ulerjk to? I want infinde dollars and to be the King of animails, I want Noah to have a bike.
Love, Aidan
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? What a robot and a donut. I would like for Kasey to git my a robot.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
What is yor favorite cak? I want a cboosmr and a bak. I want a Xbox for Kelse.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I want a toy tran. I was a dinsur. Thank you for the toys.
Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
I want Batman and a car. Will you please bring nail polish for Mimi Vicky.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a carizard and a mudkip. I want Ellie to have a makeup set.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
How are the toys comnig along? I want a alive baby and a jump rope. I want Kaci to have hachmls.
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a buuny and cwawa. I woule like to get a neu skodr for my frend.
Love, Addalynne
Dear Santa,
What do your elves lik to eat? I want chwow and a cristl neklis. I want my mom to get a rais.
Love, Vincent
Dear Santa,
Why do you like cookies? I want a dog!!! and a babye cat!!! I would like for Nathine to get pokemon carts?
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a drt bik and a toy cr. I would like for Noag to get a drt bik.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
What do ir elvs eat? I want kotn cande and a pinepop. I want to git Vincent a chwow.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
Santa haw ry the elvz? I wunt a huvbrd and a Poxit. Logan wus a huvbod.
Love, Marlee
Dear Santa,
What do elvs like to eat? I want a dog for Chrismus and a hachubl. I want Laney to get a toy.
Love, Kaci
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want a dog and a bik. I want mi mon to have a 100 dolrs.
Love, Joel
Dear Santa,
What si the wethr at the North pol? I wot a skootr and a borbee dol. I wod lik fo mi fran to have a borbee dol.
Love, Annabelle
Shathar Bates’ 3rd Grade Class at Centennial Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you filling and how are your reindeer and how’s Mrs. Clous and the elves and Frosty and Merry Christmas. For Christmas I would like a New bike and a Phone and a New Mermado tale and a very big teddy bear and a very big human size doll and a big hug from you and a note from Jingle bob my elf on the self and I would lik a lot of stuf animal’s and a play stacin 4 and a very big love story book and a vary big toy with a good back story the end.
Love, Leighton
Dear Santa,
How are you? Merry Christmas Stanta. I want you give me two thing for Christmas I want some pet like a baby cat and a puppy. I would love to stay up and see your Reindeer, Rudolph, and you. You make my day everday. Did you make Frosty the snowman.
Merry Christmas. Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
Mrs. Clause is she doing well. Rudolph is he wanting to come to OKC. Elves are they still making toys. How are you santd are you excited. Sleigh is it still strong. frosty snowman does he want to come agin. Jack fost could you make it snow. Presants I would like a fere of ftdt tow boots. Then I would like a Big weel thank you for yore time.
Love, Diesel
Dear Santa,
how are you doing. how’s Mrs. Clause doing. how are your reindeer doing hows rudolph doing. all i want for christmas is a New Keyboard.
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
What’s Mrs. Clause doing is she baking cookies, what I would like for christmas is Callico crittures, LOL dolls glitter series and regular LOL dolls and can I also have some little ones, Minecraft playstaton for tv, a phone, a fake laptop, and last but not least a working computer with working keyboard. The end.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
how ore you doing are you loking foword to the big day also how is Fred my elf on the shelf ineyway I think ive ben good but if im on the notty list pleas give me cole in my stoking if ive ben bad. But if i was good give me present by the way i want a pare of Michel Jordan shoos and a nuver bord.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How are you Doing. How is Elfy and Evie? You are so so cool. I have Been good. So can I get madden 18, football card’s, candy corn, Dallas cowboy’s book, football, Dallas cowboy’s autographs. can you get mommy a ring. can you get Daddy football card’s. can you get Lauren a doll.
Love, Logan P.S. NBA 2K 18
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year Santa. I’ve ben good this year how much toy’s are being made but this christmas me and my brother have ben good Santa. I got a puppy so please get my puppy a gift for my puppy my puppy’s name is remeington one more last thing have a great Christmas.
I have been good. Please bring me some toys. I would like a tablet. I want to have a good time with my family. Merry Christmas!
Love, Dasen
Dear Santa,
How do you stay warm? I am trying to get better at basketball. May I please have a puppy? I would like to have all of the Zombie nerf guns. Santa, my gramee would love to have a vaqum clener that can do it by itself and doesn’t take badreses. Thank you so much! You are the best guy in the yunivers!
Your friend, Langston
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus help you? I am trying to read beter. May I please have a Barbie? I would like to have a fone. Santa, my mom would love to have LOVE. Thank you so much! You are happy!
Your friend, Jaylee
Dear Santa,
How is it at the North Pole? I am trying to be kind. May I please have some Shopkins? I would like to have a baby kitty. Santa, my mom would love to have a new fit bit. Thank you so much! You are amazing!
Your friend, Grace
Dear Santa,
Can Mrs. Claus fly too? I am trying to do good. May I have a traffic light and a rail rod crossing? Can mom have a perse? Dad would love a wache. Thank you so much! Santa, you are fun!
Your friend, Sam
Dear Santa,
How did Rudolph get a red nose? I am trying to get good at math. May I please have a new nife? I would like to have a Nerf mashen gun. Santa, my papa would love to have majick. Thank you so much! You are so cool!
Your friend, Kingston
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? I am trying to be good. May I please have a baby doll? I would like to have Shopkins too. Santa, my bruther would love to have a new bike. Thank you so much! You are so SWEET!
Your friend, Jailynn
Dear Santa,
How does your Elf make presints for Christmas? I am trying to read good to my mom and dad. May I please have a dress? I would like to have some Shopkins. Santa, my Mom would love to have a neklis and earings. Thank you so much! You are so Kind!
Your friend, Sophia
Dear Santa,
How to you deliver presints to all of the kids in one nite? I am trying to be better at football. May I please have a drone? I would like to have a remote control car. Santa, my bruther Angel would like to have a watch. Thank you so much! You are very kind!
Your friend, David
Dear Santa,
How do your elfs make all the cool Sweet toys? I am trying to lern my math. May I please have a hatchuble? I would like to have a baby pet turtle. Santa, my mom would like to have Christmas snow. Thank you so much! You are the best!
Your friend, Aspen
Dear Santa,
How does your majik work? I am trying to read good. May I please have a Barbie with a house?
I would like to have a dog. Santa, my mom would love to have a new fone. Thank you so much!
You are great?
Your friend, Jensyn
Dear Santa,
How do Raindeer fly? I am trying to read better. May I please have a fingerling? I would like to have a Hatchimal too. Santa, my mom would love to have a new pair of earrings. You are so sweet! Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Penny
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolph gide your sleigh? I am trying get better at basketball. May I please have
I would like to have a BB gun. Santa, my dad would love to have a big work out room. Thank you so much! You are happy!
Your friend, Luke
Dear Santa,
How do you come down the chimnee? How does your slay fly? I am trying to read. May I please have a dog? I would like to have a bow and arowe . Santa, my mom would love to have some love. You are cool! Thank you!
Your friend, Mila
Dear Santa,
How much coocies do you eat? I am trying to build things. May I please have building things?
I would like to have tools. Santa, my dad needs some new pants. Thank you so much! You are so kind!
Your friend, Declan
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? I am trying to get better at riting. May I please have a silicon baby? I would like to have dipers too. Santa, Emma would love to have a bouncer. Thank you so much! You are the best!
Your friend, Anna
Dear Santa,
Are you real? I am trying to be good. May I please have a computer with a wireliss mouse? I oud like to have a shopping cart and a robot. Santa, I would like to have a speshal day with my family. Thank you so much! You are funny!
Your friend, Kelsey
Dear Santa,
How does your sleigh fly during Christmas? I am trying to do a good handstand. May I please have a hatchimul? I would like to have some Shopkins too. Santa, my mom would love to have a jewelry box. Thank you so much! You are amazing!
Your friend, Ella
Dear Santa,
How does your sleigh fly for Christmas? I am trying to lern maners. May I please have a school desc? May I have a school chare? May I have a smart bord? Santa, could you bring my mom new earrings? Thank you so much! You are so kind!
Dear Santa,
How does your majik work? I am trying to be good. May I please have a Generation Roberts with his trailer? I would like to have a hot rod. Santa, my mom would love to have colone.
Thank you so much! You are nice!
Your friend, Ryder
Dear Santa,
Did a majik lady give Rudolph his red nos? I am good at cleanin my room. May I please have lazr tag. I would like to have a dron. My mom would love to have sparkle erings. Thank you so much! You are so cool!
Your friend, Taylor
Leslie Cutter’s 1st grade class at Centennial Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a puppy. Please bring a dress for my mom. I was wondering is Rudolf real? I will leave cookies and corn for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaron. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Skylanders action figure. Please bring old toys for my friend. I was wondering will it snow? I will leave milk and cookies for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Aaron
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxen. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a hover board. Please bring a dress for my mom. I was wondering why are your elves so small? I will leave cookies and milk for your reindeer.
Love,
Jaxen
Dear Santa,
My name is Hudson. I have been awesome this year. For Christmas I would like a puppy. Please bring a kitty for my sister. I was wondering how does Rudolf have a shiny nose? I will leave cookies and milk for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Hudson
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex. I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like a electric skateboard. Please bring a Nerf Axe for my friend. I will leave cookies and carrots for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Alex
Dear Santa,
My name is Laney. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie camper. Please bring a phone for my friend Kelbie. I was wondering how much Rudolf has a shiny nose? I will leave milk and cookies for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Laney
Dear Santa,
My name is Christina. I have been awesome this year. For Christmas I would like a My Life Doll. Please bring a Nerf gun for my brother. I was wondering how many elves do you have? I will leave milk and cookies and carrots and corn for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Christina
Dear Santa,
My name is Rico. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch. Please bring a kite for my brother. I was wondering do you have a kitty? I will leave milk for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Rico
Dear Santa,
My name is Hannah. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a real puppy. Please bring a new phone for my sister. I was wondering is Rudolf real? I will leave milk and cookies for you and your reindeer.
Love
Hannah
Dear Santa,
My name is Hailey. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie camper. Please bring a Barbie house for my sister. I was wondering is Rudolf real? I will leave for you and your reindeer cookies and milk.
Love,
Hailey
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayden. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Spiderman action figure. Please bring a shirt for my mom. I was wondering what crayon is your watch? I will leave milk and cookies for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Jayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Chloe. I have been great this year. For Christmas I would like a teddy bear. Please bring a stuffed animal for my brother. I was wondering how many elves do you have? I will leave milk for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryder. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a X-box games. Please bring a dress for my mom. I was wondering how do you put presents under our tree? I will leave milk and cookies and corn for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Ryder
Dear Santa,
My name is Kelbie. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a ice cream maker. Please bring a doll for my friend. I wondering do you have snow? I will leave cookies milk carrots for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Kelbie
Dear Santa,
My name is Leo. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a skateboard. Would you please bring gum for my mom? I was wondering is Rudolf’s nose red? I will leave cookies and milk for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Leo
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaiah. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would really like a horse. Would you please bring marbles for my friend? I was wondering what’s going on? I will leave breakfast and coke for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Brock. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would really like a Nerf machine gun. Would you please bring a Barbie for my sister? I was wondering, can we see the elf? Can we see Rudolf? I will leave a snack for you and Rudolf and your reindeer.
Love,
Brock
Dear Santa,
My name is Grace. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would really like a Hatchimal. Would you please bring a stuffed animal for my mom? I will leave cookies for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Grace
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would really like a Ferrari power wheels. Would you please bring a Hot Wheels for my brother Brinden? I was wondering if Rudolf is real. I will leave cookies and carrots for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyndalyn. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would really like a Barbie doll. Would you please bring a doll for my American Girl Doll?
Love,
Kyndalyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Hadlee. I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like glitter putty. Please bring a stuffed animal for my mom. I will leave some special food for the reindeer and milk and cookies for you.
Love,
Hadlee
Adrienne Howard’s 1st Grade Class at Centennial Elementary
Dear Santa, I hop yer having a good day. I wont for crismis is a my litll ponee, mermad and rller skats and a hachmall. Love Abbie
Dear Santa, How old are you? I wut for Christmas is roller skates. Love, Dallas
Dear Santa, Vank you for giveng chiljrin presins. Santa, please can you give me this, a Descendants Doll, hachumls, a locket, and shopkins, and shoppy dolls. Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa, I have been rele good thys yere. I want to be kind to mi frends and I want to have a Lego set. Love, Drew
Dear Santa, I love you, I hope you are doing well and I wut a fone. Love, Londyn
Dear Santa, I been good and I want a Nintendo Switch. Love Jessie
Dear Santa, I like Christmas. I love Christmas. Merry Christmas. The toys I want for Christmas is PJ Mask toys. Love, Gavin
Dear Santa, I want a tank. Love, Giovanny
Dear Santa, I hop you been good. I benn very good this year for Christmas I want a toy elf and a toy Grinch and a DS please. Love, Kealii
Dear Santa, I like you. I have been good this yer at Christmas and this is what I wunt for Christmas is a doll and a pretind camra and a barbe tree hows. Merry Christmas, HO, HO, HO. Love, Leona
Dear Santa, I love the elf. You have a grat yir and I wat an angler fish and a shark cup. Love, John
Dear Santa, I wut 1000 nerf guns. Love, Elliott
Dear Santa, All I want under my Christmas tree is a toy car. Love, Kailyn
Dear Santa, you are nice. I want some makeup and some Dolls, boy Dolls and paper. Love, Ava
Dear Santa, I been good thes year. You are vare nice. I like you. I wunt a nrf gun. I also wunt a figet cube and I wunt a huvrbord. Love, Dalton
Dear Santa, I hope you have a very good time on Christmas. I wunt a huvrbord. Love, Jaegar
Dear Santa, I love you Santa. I want to get a robot for Christmas. You are osum Santa. Love, Landon
Dear Santa, Sorry Elfee didit vome. I want 500 Leog and L.O.L. balls. My birthday is in 16 days. I hope you have an awesome Christmas. Love, Libi
Dear Santa, I hope you a great day. I have been very good. For Christmas I wunt Barbeys. Love, Ella
Dear Santa, I hope you hav a Mere Crismis. I wut a good Crismis and a new bune. Love, Lillian
Dear Santa, I want a LOL ball, a camera and lots more things. Love, Dylan