Mustang Santa Letters

Dear Santa,

How are you?

I want a new hatchables and kity that sings.

I want to give my sister a elsa doll.

Love,

Kinleigh Ford

Dear Santa,

Is Mis Clos good?

I want a puppy.

I want to give my bruther a 3Ds since it broke.

Love,

Yatziry Medrano

Dear Santa,

How are you?

I want mrshmlos and stuffed animal for Christmas.

I want to give my sister a watch.

Love,

Ava Bledsoe

Dear Santa,

How are the elves?

I want a motcontrol car for Christmas.

I want to give a toy car for my bruther santa.

Love,

Timothie Thompson

Dear Santa,

I have a Elif on the Shelf!!!!!!!!!!!!

I want a BB gun and a nrf gun and hvrd bord.

I want to giv Cole pts vs. zombs.

Love,

Caleb Carr

Dear Santa,

How do the elves have majic?

I want to giv my elf clos.

Pleese show sparkles this. I want a cookie bakr.

Love,

Hallie Looney

Dear Santa,

How are the elves?

I want a hovrbord.

I want to give my brother a dog.

Love,

Blair Day

Dear Santa,

How are yeu duen?

I want a gun.

I want to gev my friend a nrf gun.

Love,

Nathan Madewell

Dear Santa,

How are you dooeg?

I want a chichilu for Christmas.

I want to give my sister a doll.

Love,

Tatum Doctorman

Dear Santa,

How is Sprckle?

I want odd squad bags and odd squad unnform.

I want to give my family elf clos and shos. I want to give my family

Santa clos and ms clos shoes.

Love,

Ava Lanier

Dear Santa,

Are ther more good grils or boys?

I want a osmo for Chrismis.

I want to give my brather a basketball.

Love,

Shaylee Rose Garner

Dear Santa,

How are you!

I have a bug hous for catapelers.

Can I have the whole plant vs zombie plushes.

I want to give Jake a toy pagwin.

Love,

Cole Hunt

Dear Santa,

How ar ur hrd working elves>

I want a nrf gun.

I want to give Nathan a toy truck.

Love,

Andrew Benavidez

Dear Santa,

I want a four halo set.

I want for my find a nrg.

Love,

Keegan Cevallos

Dear Santa,

How are your raders santa?

I want a welee wisher bed for Christmas.

I want to give my sisder smll doll.

Love,

Layla Ledford

Dear Santa,

How our you doing Santa?

I wot for Christmas is 3 pekemon games.

I wot for my bruther video games.

Love,

Jeronimo Martinez

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa?

I wnt a marican girl doll and a gnax mat and a bab doll swet tears and a scootr.

I want to give my sister a doll.

Love,

Kinsey Sparks

Dear Santa,

How mene kids are getting prests?

I want lots for Chrismas.

I want to give my bruther a motcintrol car.

Love,

Abby Bunyard

Dear Santa,

How are you?

I want a roc with hnd prnt on it.

I want one for my sister to.

Love,

Amanda Clark

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

I want a hovrbord with hadles.

I want to give my bruther a new contrlr for the plystn.

Love,

Brandon DelCampo

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I want a dj board. I would like for my brothor to get a bike.

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cooke? I wut a doll and a doll hwos. I wut Ellie to have a macup set.

Love, Zoee

Dear Santa,

Wiy doo the elfs hid? I wut a gitor and bune. I would like hoors riding stuf foor Corbyn.

Love, Collyns

Dear Santa,

How meing coores doo you eht? I want wen hchelmo and haumo. I want like for Ulisa to get a elifant.

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

Haw ar the elfs dowen? I wunt a Brbe Campr and gam wotch. I wuld lik for Marlee to hav a citn.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a bike and a bune radit. I would like for my sisr to have hashumo.

Love, Kaitlyn

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cooke? I want a new skootr and a LOL dol. Mom wunts a jlry box.

Love, Sloane

Dear Santa,

What ar you ulerjk to? I want infinde dollars and to be the King of animails, I want Noah to have a bike.

Love, Aidan

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? What a robot and a donut. I would like for Kasey to git my a robot.

Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

What is yor favorite cak? I want a cboosmr and a bak. I want a Xbox for Kelse.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

I want a toy tran. I was a dinsur. Thank you for the toys.

Love, Malachi

Dear Santa,

I want Batman and a car. Will you please bring nail polish for Mimi Vicky.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a carizard and a mudkip. I want Ellie to have a makeup set.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

How are the toys comnig along? I want a alive baby and a jump rope. I want Kaci to have hachmls.

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a buuny and cwawa. I woule like to get a neu skodr for my frend.

Love, Addalynne

Dear Santa,

What do your elves lik to eat? I want chwow and a cristl neklis. I want my mom to get a rais.

Love, Vincent

Dear Santa,

Why do you like cookies? I want a dog!!! and a babye cat!!! I would like for Nathine to get pokemon carts?

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite kind of cookie? I want a drt bik and a toy cr. I would like for Noag to get a drt bik.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

What do ir elvs eat? I want kotn cande and a pinepop. I want to git Vincent a chwow.

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

Santa haw ry the elvz? I wunt a huvbrd and a Poxit. Logan wus a huvbod.

Love, Marlee

Dear Santa,

What do elvs like to eat? I want a dog for Chrismus and a hachubl. I want Laney to get a toy.

Love, Kaci

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want a dog and a bik. I want mi mon to have a 100 dolrs.

Love, Joel

Dear Santa,

What si the wethr at the North pol? I wot a skootr and a borbee dol. I wod lik fo mi fran to have a borbee dol.

Love, Annabelle

Dear Santa,

How are you filling and how are your reindeer and how’s Mrs. Clous and the elves and Frosty and Merry Christmas. For Christmas I would like a New bike and a Phone and a New Mermado tale and a very big teddy bear and a very big human size doll and a big hug from you and a note from Jingle bob my elf on the self and I would lik a lot of stuf animal’s and a play stacin 4 and a very big love story book and a vary big toy with a good back story the end.

Love, Leighton

Dear Santa,

How are you? Merry Christmas Stanta. I want you give me two thing for Christmas I want some pet like a baby cat and a puppy. I would love to stay up and see your Reindeer, Rudolph, and you. You make my day everday. Did you make Frosty the snowman.

Merry Christmas. Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

Mrs. Clause is she doing well. Rudolph is he wanting to come to OKC. Elves are they still making toys. How are you santd are you excited. Sleigh is it still strong. frosty snowman does he want to come agin. Jack fost could you make it snow. Presants I would like a fere of ftdt tow boots. Then I would like a Big weel thank you for yore time.

Love, Diesel

Dear Santa,

how are you doing. how’s Mrs. Clause doing. how are your reindeer doing hows rudolph doing. all i want for christmas is a New Keyboard.

Love, Christopher

Dear Santa,

What’s Mrs. Clause doing is she baking cookies, what I would like for christmas is Callico crittures, LOL dolls glitter series and regular LOL dolls and can I also have some little ones, Minecraft playstaton for tv, a phone, a fake laptop, and last but not least a working computer with working keyboard. The end.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

how ore you doing are you loking foword to the big day also how is Fred my elf on the shelf ineyway I think ive ben good but if im on the notty list pleas give me cole in my stoking if ive ben bad. But if i was good give me present by the way i want a pare of Michel Jordan shoos and a nuver bord.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

How are you Doing. How is Elfy and Evie? You are so so cool. I have Been good. So can I get madden 18, football card’s, candy corn, Dallas cowboy’s book, football, Dallas cowboy’s autographs. can you get mommy a ring. can you get Daddy football card’s. can you get Lauren a doll.

Love, Logan P.S. NBA 2K 18

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year Santa. I’ve ben good this year how much toy’s are being made but this christmas me and my brother have ben good Santa. I got a puppy so please get my puppy a gift for my puppy my puppy’s name is remeington one more last thing have a great Christmas.

Love, Jesse

Dear Santa ,

How is Mrs. Cluse Doing is she make cookies or feeding the reindeer and How is rudolph are you feeding him corrots. Will you Please Brang me an eletrec skooter and a moped. can you please brang me a Baby Bunny and a Hamster. Merry Christmas Santa .

Love, Annabelle

Dear Santa ,

how is Mrs. Clause doing? this Christmas I want a nerf gun a raper strice. I have been good this year and I hope you have a merry christmas. I hope you can bring me this for Christmas.

Love, Ramon

Dear Santa ,

How’s the reindeer. How’s Mrs. Clause. Is rudolph still flying. Is frosty still a snowman. get a report from my elf or the shelf named scout. So still riding the old sleigh. Doing the old family job selling presants. Well have A GREAT CRISTMAS! Bye Santa .

Love, Benjamin

Dear Santa ,

how are you. how is Rudolph is Mrs. Claus OK. how are your elves. is frosty ok. can i have a drone for christmas I hope you get this letter. have a merry christmas.

Love, tyler

Dear Santa ,

How are you! are you Looking ford to Christmas! Just to remind you what I want for Christmas I want RollerBlads! and yes we will have cookies! and if you can tell Jesus I said Happy Birthday! the End

Love, Hailee

Dear Santa ,

how are Lou and Mrs. Clues. how do you deliver all the presents in one nigh. Iv Been kinda good this year I want slime, Barbie dream house, and have a good Christmas

Love, Ava

Dear Santa ,

how is my elf on the shelf wy hasen’t she/he come is it ok I saw frosty last Christmas is he going to be back on Christmas Day anyways for christmas I want a nintindo swich sniperclips mario odisey arms game and a new wii that what I want for Christmas.

Love, Aaron

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph is my elf Tod came bach yet. well this Christams I wunt fall out 4, in justist S, in justist, Mortcombat X, weerles headephons, close, a Dog lesh, Dog man and Cat Kid Book, madden 18, NBA 2K, Battelfeld, Destene 2, Destene, Cod Gost.

Love, Jordan

Dear Santa,

for Crismas I wunt green armey men and Battle frot 29.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

Santa how are you Santa what about Mrs. Clause how is she doing? But Santa Iv Ben super good I want to have a nintendo swich and super mario odisidse for the nintendo swich some PS 4 games some nirf guns and that is all I want for Christmas this year.

Love, Isaiah

Dear Santa,

For Crismis a big cracreser a trampling and a huverbord and aI want a l.e.d. light up sdoos and noow clowes and a new Bike and a new legow mincraft set.

Love, Cole

