Officers take 43 children shopping at Project Blue Lion 2017

Local law enforcement officers recently gave over 40 youngsters in need the chance to “shop with a cop.”

Officers from Choctaw, Harrah, Nicoma Park and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol united to take 43 local youngsters Christmas shopping at Choctaw’s Walmart Supercenter last week.

Each child got to spend $100 on gifts to help make their Christmas special.

FNB Community Bank, Burt and Trish Fowler, Advent Heat & Air, McConnell’s Wrecker Service, Bobby Lewis State Farm, Morgan Electric, Michael Bradley, Harvey’s Cafe, Jones Livestock Auctions, Peggy Davis and Henry Hubbard stepped up as sponsors this year.

New this year was optional gift wrapping provided by volunteers including the spouses of offices, FNB Community Bank employees and Choctaw Physical Therapy staff.

Each year Project Blue Lion provides the opportunity for children to interact with law enforcement in a positive and supportive environment, while having the opportunity to get some Christmas gifts they may not otherwise enjoy.

“Every child deserves a Christmas,” says Choctaw Detective Daren Prater.

That was the mission when the local Fraternal Order of Police established the “shop with a cop” objective seven years ago.

The officers point to Tracy Burton’s efforts in coordinating and fundraising for the success and growth of the program.

“It’s come a long way from officers using the money out of their own pocket to take 10 kids shopping at the Midwest City Walmart,” said Burton. “It’s grown a lot with us able to help over 40 kids this year thanks to the community support.”

