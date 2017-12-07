Municipal, school elections attract handful of candidates

Incumbent Ward 1 City Councilwoman draws challenger

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A total of six municipal and school board seats were up for election this spring. But only one attracted more than one candidate during the filing period this week.

Midwest City Mayor Matt Dukes and Ward 5 Councilwoman Christine Price-Allen will each serve a four-year term in office, after failing to draw a candidate in the upcoming election.

Duke was first elected in February 2016 following a recall election. He will begin his first full four-year term in office. Price-Allen was elected in 2014 and will be serving her second term.

Españiola Bowen was the only candidate to file for the Ward 3. She will replace Rick Dawkins who did not seek re-election. Bowen ran for the Ward 3 in 2014, losing to Dawkins by 65 votes.

And in Ward 1, Susan Eads will face Thurston Dandridge in the Feb. 13 election. Eads was appointed to the Ward 1 seat in January, replacing Daniel McClure who resigned. Dandridge also ran for the Ward 1 seat in 2014.

Ward 1 includes the southwest portion of the city. Ward 3 covers the area between E. Reno Ave. and NE 10th St. and east of Soldier Creek, as well as a portion of the city east of Westminster Rd. and north of SE 15th St. Ward 5 covers the north side, including north of NE 10th St. and east of Air Depot Blvd.

School board:

Incumbent Jimmie Nolen was the only candidate to file for the Mid-Del School Board election. The Del City accountant has

served as the District 3 representative since 2000. She was appointed to replace Geary Walke after he named an Oklahoma County District judge. Nolen was re-elected in 2002 and has run unopposed since.

Antonia Jennings will continue to serve on the Crutcho School Board. She was the only person to file for the Office No. 2 seat.

The official candidate filing period was Dec. 4-6.

Candidate Filings:

Midwest City

Mayor Matt Dukes

Ward 1 Thurston Dandridge, Susan Eads*

Ward 3 Espaniola Bowen

Ward 5 Christine Allen

Crutcho Schools

Office 2 Antonia Jennings

Mid-Del Schools

Office 3 Jimmie Nolen

*Election set for Feb. 13, 208