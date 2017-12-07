2 Peas in a Pod to host Christmas Vendor Fair at Mustang Town Center

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Offering a last-minute Christmas shopping opportunity, 2 Peas in a Pod is hosting a “Last Jingle Mingle Before Christmas Vendor Fair” at Mustang Town Center Saturday, Dec. 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will include a variety of vendors, ranging from direct sales to handmade and homemade items, according to 2 Peas in a Pod co-owner Dayna Mooney. The first 20 customers in the door during the event will receive a swag bag.

2 Peas in a Pod is a new event planning company that hosts events throughout the area and came to be after two friends decided to pair their event planning skills.

“We are two girl scout leaders who have been planning events for a couple years and we decided why not make a business out of it,” said Mooney.

Their business name stems from the closeness between the two.

“Jerika and I are just like two peas in a pod,” said Mooney.

Mooney and co-owner, Jerika Welch, focus mostly on vendor craft shows, but they also offer services for birthday parties, company events and much more, according to Mooney.

There is limited availability for vendors who may be interested in participating in the upcoming Mustang event. For more information, contact Mooney at 568-9599 or 2peasinapodevents@gmail.com, or visit the 2 Peas in a Pod Facebook page at www.facebook.com/2PeasinaPodEvents/.