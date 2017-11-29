Mustang Times’ food drive returns to help fill local Kiwanis pantry shelves

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

The staff of the Mustang Times is seeking immediate help from readers to gather canned goods and nonperishable foods for local families in need throughout the winter months.

The Mustang Times will accept food donations at the office, located 553 N. Mustang Rd., from now until Dec. 18.

The donated food will then be taken to the local Kiwanis Food Pantry to help fill the shelves during this colder season.

The Kiwanis Food Pantry will be feeding 100 to 125 families during the holidays, according to Glen Muse with the Mustang Kiwanis Club. While the shelves are filling from several local food drives, the staff at the Mustang Times wants to make sure the shelves stay full past the holidays, lasting throughout the rough winter months.

“We can always use food this time of year,” said Muse.

According to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Oklahoma consistently ranks among the top five states in the number of people who are hungry. One in four Oklahoma children are at risk of going to bed hungry and one in 16 Oklahoma seniors struggle with hunger. More than 17 percent of the statewide population is considered food insecure.

Stats from the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank show 14,740 people are food insecure in Canadian County alone. This includes 6,190 children who may not know where their next meal will come from.

We’re asking our readers to help us put some food back on the shelves and feed Mustang and Canadian County families in need. You can bring donations to the office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Let’s give back to those who need it most this holiday season.

For more information, call 376-6688.