Titans eying gold ball

By Jared Price

Contributing Writer

The Carl Albert High School boys basketball team is looking to continue their stellar reign in Class 5A this season behind two of the better players this state has seen.

Point guard Mason Harrell and shooting guard Trey Hopkins are very familiar names around the state when it comes to basketball, but these two are looking to avenge a very surprising and tough upset last year in the state semi-finals.

“We are extremely focused and really looking forward to this upcoming season,” Harrell said. “We were hurt after last year’s loss, but we have already forgotten about it and we are looking forward to taking care of business this season.”

Hopkins, a Seattle University signee and top-ranked player, Harrell are going to do the majority of the scoring this year for the Titans and will be assisted on the defensive end by some excellent athletes coming from the Titans football team.

Coach Jay Price says the situation with his players that also play football is a bit of a ‘win-win’ situation at this time of year.

“It would obviously be nice to have them in our practices, but we have amazing support for all our sports and we would love to see them be as successful as they can be on the football field,” Price said.

Price has a herd of athletes coming to the basketball court after football season is complete. Two starters will be added in Jason Taylor and Jaedon Pool. Other key roles that will be added will include Trajan Lands, Chris Veales, Dadrion Taylor, Rico Windham and Zac Werth.

Until them, Price will rely on Harrell and Hopkins to bear the load.

“We have the utmost confidence in Mason and Trey,” Price said. “Those two put in countless hours in the gym working on their game so they are more than prepared to do the majority of the scoring.”

Price says he is going to let his athletes do what they do best this year.

“We have a ton of athletes that mix well with Mason and Trey’s basketball talents and we are just going to let them play,” Price said. “It should be a fun season and I am looking forward to making another deep playoff run.”

The Titans are playing in the Tournament of Champions over Christmas break to highlight their tournament schedule. They will open up on the year with a two-day festival, taking on the Oklahoma City Storm on Thursday and Ardmore on Friday.