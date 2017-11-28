Carl Albert girls looking to bounce back in 2017-18

By Jared Price

Contributing Writer

The Carl Albert girls basketball team will be looking to shine in the Class 5A season this year and re-gain their respect in the state after a less than stellar 2016-17 campaign.

After losing a couple of talented players last season, coach Kyle Richey still believes his team can make a late playoff run.

Richey lost two key coaches last year but replaced them with two new ones that he believes can really get the job done.

“We lost two strong coaches last year, but I feel confident these new staff members will feel their shoes nicely,” Richey said. “They understand what it takes to win, and I look forward to standing along the sideline with them this season.”

Despite losing a couple of key roles from last year’s team, Richey will rely on his senior leadership and young talent to fill those roles.

“The leaders will be my three seniors, Chae Morbley, Lexi Stevenson, and Mikaela Turner,” Richey said. “Then they will by followed by my two juniors who will provide a big load of the scoring in Dava Guy and Kamiyah Lyons.”

Richey is hoping to get back to the fundamentals with this year’s team.

“The key concepts on offense are ball movement, smart shot selection and good floor spacing,” Richey said. “The key concepts on defense are communication, rebounding, and good shell, ‘Big D’ principles.”

The Lady Titans open up at home with the Oklahoma City Storm at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I am looking forward to watching these girls continue to improve on the court. They have worked hard in the off-season, and it will pay off when we start the season,” said Richey.