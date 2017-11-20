Help for the struggling

Progress made toward constructing Eastern Oklahoma Resource Center

The Eastern Oklahoma County Resource Center is preparing for their fifth annual Eastern Oklahoma County Christmas Party set for Dec. 16.

“Each year we get a list of the most needing families from school counselors, and send out invitations to the event,” explained Carol Modisette.

Approximately 170 invitations have been sent to families throughout eastern Oklahoma County, and volunteers continue to gather food and other donations to ensure another successful event.

Each year the nonprofit group gathers enough food to feed 200 families and enough toys and gifts to help make Christmas memorable to many local youngsters.

The annual Christmas event will once again be hosted at Choctaw Road Baptist Church and the Fellowship Church of God, in Nicoma Park, has partnered to help make this year’s Christmas event successful.

Plenty of community members have stepped up with big contributions, including Indian meridian Elementary and James Griffith Intermediate with food drives supporting the Christmas Party, but the nonprofit can always use more donations.

On just one day each year about 10,000 pounds of food and a variety of other gifts are distributed in the Christmas spirit.

Coordinators want to emphasize to potential supporters that the resource center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and not the project of a single church, but rather a movement to unite the entire community in assisting those struggling in the region.

The mission of the EOCRC is to minister to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the hurting in eastern Oklahoma County, and the group hopes to have a standalone location established in the near future.

Currently the annual Christmas Party is the largest event conducted by the EOCRC, but coordinators hope to establish a food bank with regular distribution days and many other services the most eastern part of the county is lacking.

“We purchased one acre of land off of Harper Road. We’ve put $25,000, and still owe $50,000 on the property,” said Modisette. “Our plan is to build a building with an estimated cost of $350,000.”

A $30,000 matching fund has been setup until the end of the year. Coordinators say now is the time to make a financial contribution as each dollar given will be doubled.

Any boxed or canned food you’d keep in a pantry can be delivered to Choctaw Road Baptist Church to help feed local families, and the EOCRC will not distribute expired food.

Donations may be mailed to EOCRC at PO Box 1513 Choctaw, OK 73020 or made online at www.youcaring.com/eocrcgive.