Midwest City Elks annual Christmas charity auction Friday, Nov. 17

Oh, Come All Ye Faithful – To the Midwest City Elks Lodge Christmas Charity Auction, Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Lodge, 8635 SE 15th Street, in Midwest City. Among the items to be auctioned are two passes from Southwest Airlines, a handmade wooden rocking horse, restaurant certificates, OU/OSU memorabilia, merchandise, etc. The auction will begin around 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be provided.

The Lodge still needs donations of new merchandise, coupons to local restaurants and businesses, sports memorabilia (if actual memorabilia), and other suitable merchandise are needed. Businesses or individuals wishing to donate items are urged to contact Stan Mills at 737-4218.

Funds realized from the auction will benefit the Lodge’s annual Christmas Basket program. In 2016, the Lodge provided 215 Christmas baskets to needy families in eastern Oklahoma County. Each basket contained a turkey, a ham and all the trimmings for Christmas dinner, plus groceries for a family of four for a week. The Lodge will attempt to provide 200 baskets this year. Please remember that we will gladly accept cash donations for our Christmas Basket program.