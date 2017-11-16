American Legion collecting donations for veterans this holiday season

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, Mustang American Legion Post 353 is kicking into high gear to make sure veterans who might not have much to celebrate feel the warmth of the holidays.

“It’s that time of year when a lot of our fellow veterans might be in a veterans home or at the VA (Veterans Administration) hospital, and it can be a very lonely time of year,” Don Kuntze said.

“This is when we can really make a difference.”

It’s a time the community can make a difference too, members said. Post 353 will have a barrel out in Mustang Senior Center for donations to veterans in area homes or hospitals. Items most requested by those in need are:

• Sweatshirts/sweatpants

• Socks

• Underwear

• Liquid bath soap

• Deodorant

• Clothing, such as hats, t-shirts and jackets

The Post will also collect Christmas cards for veterans.

“A lot of us get those complimentary Christmas cards – or we might have cards at home we’ve never used or won’t use,” Ray said. “What we do is collect those and take them to the schools, so the students can write Christmas greetings to veterans who might not receive a card.”

Cards can also be taken to Mustang Senior Center, Ray and Kuntze said.

The Post also invites any veterans or active duty personnel and their families to its annual Christmas Dinner, set for 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Attendees are asked to bring a salad, covered vegetable or dessert; the Post provides turkey and ham. Anyone taking part is also invited to take part in the veteran gift effort by bringing one of the unwrapped gifts needed for the Legion’s gift barrel.

For more information about the Post 353 Christmas Dinner, contact Commander Paul Ray at 405-921-5819 or Kathy Bishop at 405-376-1242.

American Legion Post 353 and Auxiliary Unit 353 meet at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Mustang Senior Center. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend meetings, and the post is always looking for new members for both organizations.

Mustang Senior Center can be found at the north end of Town Center, located at 1201 N. Mustang Road.

To learn more about what Mustang American Legion is all about, contact Ray at 405-921-5819.