Miss Mustang pageant returns

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

The Miss Mustang Pageant is being reinstated and the crown is returning for 2018. The pageant will be held on Feb. 3, 2018 and is open to applicants, ages 17-24, residing in Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma Counties.

Angela Peterson with INTRUST Bank in Mustang recently volunteered to be the new Executive Director of the Miss Mustang Organization and pageant. Peterson has years of experience as a past etiquette instructor, pageant judge, modeling agent and model.

A Miss Mustang pageant hasn’t been held since 2015 when Leigha Briscoe was crowned.

Peterson said she is excited to have the pageant return.

“This year we will also feature Miss Mustang Stars, girls ages 3 to 12 years old, who will make an appearance on stage with the contestants, meet Miss Oklahoma, and be honored as future leaders of Mustang and Oklahoma,” said Peterson.

Miss Mustang contestants will compete in talent, evening gown and swimsuit competitions, as well as participate in an interview and on-stage question. They will also be required to raise donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Contestants will compete for scholarship opportunities, gifts from the Mustang and Oklahoma City community and the winner will move on to the Miss Oklahoma pageant in June 2018, which is a part of the Miss America Organization.

Current Miss Oklahoma, Triana Browne, is scheduled to perform at the pageant.

For contestant applications, sponsorship opportunities or to register as a Miss Mustang Star, email MissMustangOklahoma@gmail.com.

More information will be available closer to the event.