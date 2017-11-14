Choctaw Area Chamber celebrates 40 years

The Choctaw Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated 40 years of service to business community of eastern Oklahoma County with a banquet at the Grand Resort and Casino Thursday, Nov. 9.

Jeff Hogan, of Physical Therapy Central-Choctaw, passed the role of chairperson to Sara Botchlet with Choctaw Women’s Clinic.

Additionally, a new board of directors for 2018 was sworn in and chairs from the first 40 years were invited back to join current chamber members in celebrating the organization’s long history and bright future.