Journey to Honor makes television debut on Veterans Day

Journey to Honor, a salute to America’s World War II heroes, brings to life this Will Rogers quote. The short film captures the heart of a movement that focused a spotlight on members of the Greatest Generation and honored them for their service and sacrifice. Journey to Honor will air on Cox Communications’ Yurview channel (Cox channel 3) beginning Nov. 10.

The film tells the heroic life story of three WWII veterans from Oklahoma and follows their emotional journey on the Oklahoma Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Over several years, more than 2,000 WWII veterans made the trip with Honor Flights to see their memorial. The film captures that experience as well as the impact it’s had on the veterans and their families.

“This film is an inspirational tribute to the

men and women who have served our country,” said executive director of Oklahoma Honor Flights Representative Gary Banz. “It’s an honor and a privilege to highlight that sacrifice, and we’re grateful to partners like Cox Communications for helping us bring this story to even more Oklahomans.”

Journey to Honor was recently screened at deadCenter Film Festival and will now air to Cox customers across the state on channel 3. The full schedule is:

Nov. 10th 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 10th 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 11th 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 12th 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 12th 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 13th 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Nov. 15th 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 16th 9:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 17th 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

To view the video trailer, visit https://vimeo.com/216028006.