MHS grad to compete in Miss Oklahoma USA

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Stepping out of her comfort zone to try something she has always wanted to do, Shelbi Legg of Mustang will be competing in the Miss Oklahoma USA pageant.

Legg will be representing Mustang during the Dec. 15-17 pageant at the Grand Casino in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

“I chose Mustang because that’s where I’m from and it’s near and dear to my heart,” said Legg.

Legg is a 2012 graduate of Mustang High School who has yet to compete in a pageant, but said she’s excited for this opportunity.

“It’s definitely something new, but I’m excited to network, meet new people and just have another experience,” said Legg.

Legg’s desire to compete in a pageant stems from her memories of watching pageants with her mother.

“Growing up, my mom was always a fan of Miss America pageants,” said Legg. “We watched it about every year.”

While attending Oklahoma City University, Legg originally wanted to compete in the Miss OCU pageants, but as a college athlete, the timing was always off due to the competitions occurring in the middle of her athletic season.

Once Legg found out that the current Miss Oklahoma, Triana Browne, was a track and field athlete from Oklahoma State University, she was inspired to give the Miss Oklahoma USA pageant a shot.

During the pageant, Legg will compete in a swimsuit competition, evening gown competition and will participate in a series of personal interviews with the judges.

Legg said taking part in this pageant will not only help her gain experiences in confidence and public speaking, but will also potentially serve as a scholarship opportunity to help her in her journey to attend medical school.

Legg said if she were to win, she’d hope to spread a message of “self confidence and teach girls to believe in themselves and to not worry about insecurities.” The winner of the Miss Oklahoma pageant will move on to compete at Miss USA in Las Vegas in 2018.