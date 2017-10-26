Mustang prepares for Halloween with Spooktacular

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

In Mustang, the countdown to Halloween gets a bit sidetracked, as little ghosts, ghouls, goblins, Star Wars heroes, princesses and more get ready for the city’s spookiest events – this weekend’s Spooktacular.

One of the Mustang Parks and Recreation Department’s most popular events, Spooktacular is set this year for Saturday, and staff and volunteers have been working for weeks to make it just right.

“We are always so excited about Spooktacular – it’s so much fun for everyone, and it’s always surprising how many people come out for it,” Mustang Parks and Recreation Co-Director Jean Heasley said.

Last year’s event drew record crowds, despite warmer than usual temperatures; organizers are hoping – and preparing – for that kind of turnout on Saturday, they said. For the second time,

Mustang Public Library will take part in the action, as it offers Spooky Story Time, with the facility scheduled to close at 2 p.m. Saturday to prepare, Library Director Julie Slupe said.

Spooktacular admission is free, and the event is held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. In addition to carnival booths, games and treats, Heasley said children will be able to enjoy train rides, inflatables, a life-size Monopoly game and more. As usual, local Kiwanis will set up their haunted house in Mustang Senior Center, and activities will go on both inside and outside the city community center.

“We also have Booville, which is our area for the younger children, and there will be food trucks and concession items for sale,” she said.

Residents are also getting ready for Halloween, as the city’s official trick-or-treat day is set on the spookiest day of the year, Oct. 31. Local officials ask that parents accompany their children as they venture out, that all dress in bright and reflective clothing and that everyone – both trick-or-treaters and drivers alike – be aware of traffic and other surroundings.

For more information about Spooktacular, go online to http://www.cityofmustang.org/parksrec/page/spooktacular-halloween-carnival or call 405-376-3411.